Swamp Rabbits Weekly

WEEKLY RECAP

Hertz Arena has proven to be a house of horrors for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, dating back to the Road Warriors days and years back. This past weekend proved those apparitions were still in attendance, as the Everblades flaunted their muscle, extending their standings point streak to 12 games in the process.

Friday night saw the Swamp Rabbits hold the 'Blades to a 1-0 score after one period of play, but in the end, Florida scored six unanswered. The vice grip on the game held throughout, as the Swamp Rabbits were able to muster two goals in the closing ten minutes of action from Karl El-Mir and Jake Horton. However, it was too little, too late, as the Everblades' five-goal second period proved to be too much to handle.

Looking for a bounce-back effort on Saturday night, it was unfortunately more of the same. The Everblades struck early in the first period, just like the night before, and kept pouring it on. Florida held a 4-0 lead heading into the third period. Nathan Perkovich added a third-period tally to cut into the lead, but Florida responded 90 seconds later to cap the scoring.

2/7 at Florida Everblades - L 6-2

2/8 at Florida Everblades - L 5-1

UPCOMING GAMES

Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Jacksonville Icemen

Friday, February 14 - 7:00 p.m.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits at South Carolina Stingrays

Saturday, February 15 - 6:05 p.m.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

Friday, February 21 vs Worcester Railers (7:05 p.m.)

Fluor Golf for Greenville presents Military Appreciation Night + Postgame Jersey Auction

Saturday, February 22 vs Worcester Railers (7:35 p.m.)

Nickelodeon Night (PAW Patrol Jerseys) + Guns N Hoses Night + Pucks 'N' Paws Night + Family 4 Pack + Postgame Jersey Auction

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Jake Horton - 2 GP | 1 G - 0 A - 1 P

While he only had one goal on the weekend, Jake Horton was the hardest working player on the ice in the two games in southwest Florida. His work was recognized by the Springfield Thunderbirds, and he was called up to the AHL on Sunday afternoon.

RABBIT TAILS

With a point on Friday night, Michael Pelech now trails Sean Berkstresser by six points for 7th in all-time Greenville hockey scoring. He trails Brandon Wong by nine assists for 6th all-time in assists.

Luke Ripley made his return off of Injured Reserve on Saturday night in Estero. It was the defenseman's first action since November 27 in Jacksonville.

Greenville's 99 home goals rank third-most in the league behind Allen and Newfoundland (111), as well as Reading (100).

The Swamp Rabbits (19-0-0) remain just one of three teams that are undefeated when leading after two periods, including Florida (27-0-0) and Brampton (20-0-0).

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS

South Carolina Stingrays (34-10-4) - 72 pts

Florida Everblades (33-11-5) - 71 pts

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (24-25-2) - 50 pts

Orlando Solar Bears (21-21-6) - 48 pts

Atlanta Gladiators (20-25-2) - 42 pts

Jacksonville Icemen (17-22-6) - 40 pts

Norfolk Admirals (12-31-5) - 29 pts

