Swamp Rabbits Weekly
February 10, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
WEEKLY RECAP
Hertz Arena has proven to be a house of horrors for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, dating back to the Road Warriors days and years back. This past weekend proved those apparitions were still in attendance, as the Everblades flaunted their muscle, extending their standings point streak to 12 games in the process.
Friday night saw the Swamp Rabbits hold the 'Blades to a 1-0 score after one period of play, but in the end, Florida scored six unanswered. The vice grip on the game held throughout, as the Swamp Rabbits were able to muster two goals in the closing ten minutes of action from Karl El-Mir and Jake Horton. However, it was too little, too late, as the Everblades' five-goal second period proved to be too much to handle.
Looking for a bounce-back effort on Saturday night, it was unfortunately more of the same. The Everblades struck early in the first period, just like the night before, and kept pouring it on. Florida held a 4-0 lead heading into the third period. Nathan Perkovich added a third-period tally to cut into the lead, but Florida responded 90 seconds later to cap the scoring.
2/7 at Florida Everblades - L 6-2
2/8 at Florida Everblades - L 5-1
UPCOMING GAMES
Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Jacksonville Icemen
Friday, February 14 - 7:00 p.m.
Greenville Swamp Rabbits at South Carolina Stingrays
Saturday, February 15 - 6:05 p.m.
UPCOMING PROMOTIONS
Friday, February 21 vs Worcester Railers (7:05 p.m.)
Fluor Golf for Greenville presents Military Appreciation Night + Postgame Jersey Auction
Saturday, February 22 vs Worcester Railers (7:35 p.m.)
Nickelodeon Night (PAW Patrol Jerseys) + Guns N Hoses Night + Pucks 'N' Paws Night + Family 4 Pack + Postgame Jersey Auction
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Jake Horton - 2 GP | 1 G - 0 A - 1 P
While he only had one goal on the weekend, Jake Horton was the hardest working player on the ice in the two games in southwest Florida. His work was recognized by the Springfield Thunderbirds, and he was called up to the AHL on Sunday afternoon.
RABBIT TAILS
With a point on Friday night, Michael Pelech now trails Sean Berkstresser by six points for 7th in all-time Greenville hockey scoring. He trails Brandon Wong by nine assists for 6th all-time in assists.
Luke Ripley made his return off of Injured Reserve on Saturday night in Estero. It was the defenseman's first action since November 27 in Jacksonville.
Greenville's 99 home goals rank third-most in the league behind Allen and Newfoundland (111), as well as Reading (100).
The Swamp Rabbits (19-0-0) remain just one of three teams that are undefeated when leading after two periods, including Florida (27-0-0) and Brampton (20-0-0).
SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS
South Carolina Stingrays (34-10-4) - 72 pts
Florida Everblades (33-11-5) - 71 pts
Greenville Swamp Rabbits (24-25-2) - 50 pts
Orlando Solar Bears (21-21-6) - 48 pts
Atlanta Gladiators (20-25-2) - 42 pts
Jacksonville Icemen (17-22-6) - 40 pts
Norfolk Admirals (12-31-5) - 29 pts
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 10, 2020
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 18 (February 3 - February 9, 2020) - Indy Fuel
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Komets Home for Two this Week; Wings Visit Wednesday, Fuel Here Friday - Fort Wayne Komets
- Thunder Weekly, February 10 - Wichita Thunder
- Jake Elmer Reassigned from Maine of ECHL, Jeff Taylor, Lewis Zerter-Gossage Assigned to Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Stingrays to Visit Capitals in DC this Week - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Weekly: Week of February 10 - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly
- Jake Horton Recalled by Springfield
- Swamp Rabbits Stymied by Everblades
- Swamp Rabbits Set Back by 'Blades
- Swamp Rabbits Acquire Goaltender Evan Weninger