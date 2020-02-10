Mavs Monday: Mavs Kick Losing Skid, Sweep Divisional Weekend Set

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - After dropping two road games against Central Division opponents, the Mavericks swept a weekend set against Mountain Division opponents. The Mavericks had back-to-back games with five or more goals and big offensive performances from key players and recent acquisitions. The Mavericks wrap up their five-game home stand this week with three games before hitting the road for four games next week.

Last Week's Action

Tue. 2/4: 4-3 (OT) L at Wheeling

Wed. 2/5: 3-2 L at Kalamazoo

Fri. 2/7: 5-3 W vs. Wichita

Sat. 2/8: 6-4 W vs. Allen

This Week's Schedule

Tue. 2/11: vs. Wichita Thunder

Fri. 2/14: vs. Utah Grizzlies

Sat. 2/15: vs. Utah Grizzlies

Sun. 2/16: at Tulsa Oilers

Mountain Division Standings

1. Allen Americans (33-9-6-2, 74 points)

2. Idaho Steelheads (27-16-3-4, 61 points)

3. Utah Grizzlies (27-15-5-2, 61 points)

4. Rapid City Rush (25-19-4-0, 54 points)

5. Wichita Thunder (21-24-8-0, 50 points)

6. Tulsa Oilers (22-23-5-1, 50 points)

7. Kansas City Mavericks (21-24-3-1, 46 points)

Busy Boys

The Mavericks are in the midst of their busiest slate of the schedule, with a total of 14 games on the schedule in the 29-day month of February. The Mavs are currently 2-2-1-0 in February.

Big Tree, Big Stats

Recently acquired forward Matt Schmalz has had an immediate impact on the roster, as he tallied six points on three goals and three assists in the two games over the weekend and now has 11 points on four goals and seven assists in 10 games with KC.

Pouring it On

Five Mavs had multipoint performances on Saturday. Matt Schmalz led the way with four points on two goals and an assist. Terrance Amorosa, David Dziurzynski, Charlie O'Connor and Darian Dziurzynski had two-points on the evening as well. The Mavericks also had four players register multipoint performances against Wichita Friday night. Rocco Carzo led the way with four assists, Tad Kozun had two goals and an assist, C.J. Eick had two goals and Schmalz had a goal and an assist.

More Changes

The Mavericks roster turnover continued this week on Monday as the Mavericks sent defenseman Neal Goff to the South Carolina Stingrays in exchange for forward Mitch Vanderlaan. Vanderlaan made his Mavericks debut Friday.

Closing in on 400

Rocco Carzo is closing in on 400 ECHL games. He played in his 395th ECHL game Saturday against Allen.

Chaos is a Ladder

The fourth and final playoff spot in the Mountain Division is currently held by the Rapid City Rush who hold a four point lead over the Wichita Thunder and Tulsa Oilers, and an eight point lead over the Mavericks. The Mavs have 23 games remaining on the schedule, two games at hand over Tulsa and four games at hand over Wichita. The Mavericks have six games remaining against Wichita, five games remaining against Rapid City and four games remaining against Tulsa.

