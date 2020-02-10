Komets Home for Two this Week; Wings Visit Wednesday, Fuel Here Friday

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets enter week 19 of the 2019-20 ECHL campaign with a 21-19-8 record and 50 points after 48 games. Fort Wayne holds fourth place in the Central division and trails third-place Indy by five points with two dozen games remaining.

Last weeks results:

Friday, Feb. 7, at Kalamazoo 5, Fort Wayne 4

Saturday, Feb. 8, Tulsa 6, at Fort Wayne 3

Sunday, Feb. 9, at Indy 5, Fort Wayne 2

ECHL Standings as of 2/10/20

CENTRAL

GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA PIM RW ROW HOME ROAD LAST TEN STREAK S/O

1. Cincinnati 50 29 13 7 1 66 0.660 151 130 692 23 29 18-3-3-0 11-10-4-1 5-3-1-1 0-2-1-1 0-1

2. Toledo 45 28 13 3 1 60 0.667 171 131 602 20 24 15-5-1-1 13-8-2-0 8-2-0-0 3-0-0-0 4-1

3. Indy 48 26 19 2 1 55 0.573 158 134 568 19 25 15-8-1-1 11-11-1-0 7-1-1-1 5-0-1-0 1-1

4. Fort Wayne 48 21 19 6 2 50 0.521 170 172 859 14 20 10-8-3-1 11-11-3-1 2-5-1-2 0-3-1-0 1-2

5. Wheeling 46 21 20 5 0 47 0.511 133 156 416 17 21 14-9-2-0 7-11-3-0 5-4-1-0 0-1-0-0 0-0

6. Kalamazoo 46 18 22 5 1 42 0.457 147 186 723 13 18 11-9-2-0 7-13-3-1 5-3-1-1 0-1-0-0 0-1

The next 11 games are divisional games for Fort Wayne. This week the Komets will face Kalamazoo, Indy and Wheeling.

Wednesday, the Komets host the Kalamazoo Wings (18-22-6, 42 points) at 7:35pm in the first of five home Wednesday games. Kalamazoo trails Fort Wayne by eight points and has two games in hand. It will be the 11th meeting of the season out of 14 and the Komets lead the series 6-3-1 after Friday's 5-4 loss at Wings Event Center. Kalamazoo is 5-2-1 in their last eight games and 7-13-4 after 24 road games.

Friday the Komets have a chance to avenge Sunday's 6-3 setback at Indy when the Fuel (26-19-3, 55 points) visit for an 8:05pm faceoff on Sweetwater Ice. The Komets lead the season series 3-1-1 with five meetings remaining. Indy is on a tear with a five-game winning streak to start the week and is idle until Friday.

Saturday the Komets make their final trip of the season to Wheeling where they are 2-0-1 after three visits. Fort Wayne leads the season series 5-0-1 with two meetings remaining. The Nailers close the season series when they visit March 4. Wheeling is on Fort Wayne's heels for the fourth and final playoff spot, trailing by three points with two games in hand. The Nailers are coming off a 5-3 loss at Reading Saturday and will face the Cyclones at Cincinnati Friday before returning home to host Fort Wayne Saturday at 7:05pm.

Komets streaks-- Shawn Szydlowski has a current ECHL-high 7-game point streak (2-7=9), an 8-game road point streak (2-9=11) and a 5-game assist streak (6a). A.J. Jenks has a 3-game road point streak (1-2=3).

Special K's-- The Komets were 3/12 on the power play for the week, all three power play goals on the road (3/9) for the ECHL's best road power play at 27.3% (30/110). The Komets have the second-best power play overall with a success rate of 24.7% (49/198). The Komets had a successful penalty kill streak of 19 PK's before it was snapped Friday night at Kalamazoo.

Shoot the puck-- The Komets out-shot opponents 107-92 in the three games for week 18, have out-shot opponents six straight games. Fort Wayne ranks third in the ECHL with 34.02 shots per game.

It's a new team record-- The Komets set a new Fort Wayne record for largest regular season single game attendance with 10,567 Saturday. The old record was 10,525 set April 3, 2005. Fort Wayne leads the league with a per-game average attendance of 8,246 after 22 home games, and ranks third in minor league pro hockey behind the AHL's Cleveland Monsters (8,978) and Hershey Bears (8,500).

Komet leaders-- Brady Shaw leads with 47 points, 140 shots and +10.....Shaw is tied with Brett McKenzie with a team-best 17 goals.....Szydlowski leads with 33 assists (3rd in ECHL) and leads the league with 16 power play assists and 22 power play points.....Jenks leads with eight power play goals (2nd in the ECHL).....Matthew Boudens leads with three game winning goals.

Komets on ice:

Tuesday, Feb. 11.....Practice at the Icehouse, 10am-11:30am

Wednesday, Feb. 12.....Practice at the Coliseum, 10am-11am; Home game vs Kalamazoo, 7:35pm

Thursday, Feb. 13.....Practice at the Coliseum, 10:30am-11:30am

Friday, Feb. 14.....Practice at the Coliseum, 10am-11am; Home game vs Indy, 8:05pm

Saturday, Feb. 15.....Game at Wheeling, 7:05pm

Monday, Feb. 17.....Practice at the Coliseum, 9:30am-11:30am

Tuesday, Feb. 18.....Game at Indy, 10:30am

Wednesday, Feb. 19.....Practice at the Coliseum 10am-11am; Home game vs Kalamazoo, 7:35pm

Season Ticket Recycling Night Wednesday-- Wednesday is another Season Ticket Recycling Night when the Komets host the Kalamazoo Wings. Komet Season Ticket Holders will be able to exchange any unused Komet tickets from previously scheduled home games this year for tickets to the game Wednesday.

Deuces Wild Wednesday-- It's also Deuces Wild this Wednesday. Pepsi Zone tickets are two for $22 and fans can get $2 beers and $2 sodas all night.

Kids Seat Free Night Friday-- Once again this season the Komets feature Kids Seat Free Nights. A Kids Seat Free Night is scheduled for this Friday's home game courtesy Aunt Millie's, Lutheran Health Network and the Komets. Any child under the age of 12 can see the game for free with a full-priced adult ticket purchase.

Friday night Marathon Nights-- Again this year Komet fans can save on their Friday night tickets with Marathon. Fans can earn a buy-one-get-one-free ticket offer with the purchase of three fill-ups at participating Marathon locations. Save with your Marathon Fill-Up Card this Friday.

Komet hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-- Single game tickets are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Discounted group ticket packages are also available at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. Flex Tickets are also on sale which can be redeemed for tickets to any regular season game. For more information call 260-483-0011 or visit Komets.com.

