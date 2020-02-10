Royals Announce First-Ever "Green Ice Weekend" March 13-14

Reading, PA - If you loved pink ice Saturday, you'll love this announcement: the Reading Royals will host its first ever "Green Ice Weekend" Mar. 13-14 to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. The announcement follows the entertaining Pink in the Rink game last Saturday, the largest Royals crowd in four seasons enjoyed a Royals win and a family-friendly night in Berks County.

Want to be here to witness Green Ice for the first time in team history? Tickets for Mar. 13, pres. by "RU Okay Berks?" and "Berks County Mental Health/Developmental Disabilities are available here. Tickets for Mar. 14 can be purchased here.

Both games will feature chances for one fan to win if a Royals player registers a hat trick. On Mar. 13, $10,000 is up for grabs for three lucky fans selected at random; each will guess which Royals player they think will score three goals. If their selected player does, that fan will win $10,000. On Mar. 14, three lucky fans will be selected randomly and guess which Royal will record a hat trick. If the fan guesses correctly, they will win a 2019 Jeep Compass Limited, pres. by Savage Auto Group.

History of Royals fans winning hat trick prizes

2008: Ned Lukacevic scored a hat trick and 1 fan won $10,000

2012: Mikael Bedard scored a hat trick and 1 fan won $10,000

Almost happened this season: Steven Swavely scored twice and 1 fan almost won a 2019 Jeep Compass Limited

Fri., Mar. 13 at 7:00 p.m. is Mental Health Awareness Night

Night pres. by RU Okay Berks? and Berks County Mental Health/Developmental Disabilities | 3 fans will be selected randomly and each will pick one player they think will score a hat trick, if their selected player does, that fan will win $10,000 | Green Beers | Mental Health Awareness Night - Special Theme Jerseys | Deibler Dental giveaway | College ID night: $5 tickets with valid college ID at box office

Sat., Mar. 14 at 7:00 p.m. is Autism Awareness Night

3 fans will be selected randomly and each will pick one player they think will score a hat trick, if their selected player does, that fan will win a 2019 Jeep Compass Limited | Sensory friendly game, with subdued atmosphere and quiet spaces in the arena | Teacher appreciation night | $1 Dippin' Dots | Scout Night

Upcoming Home Games: royalshockey.com/promotions

Sun., Feb. 16 at 4:00 p.m. vs. Worcester (Kids Club Game)

Last free postgame skate of the season, presented by Body Zone | $1 Hot Dog, $1 Soda & $1 Nacho Concession Special Pricing | Game Included Kids Club Packages presented by Applebee's, Schuykill Valley Sports and YMCA of Reading and Berks County (Sign Ups Available)

Fri., Feb. 21 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Newfoundland (Trading card giveaway, Flyers alumni at game)

Meet Flyers alumni Brad Marsh, Jim Watson and Riley Cote ahead of the Mar. 28 Royals Alumni vs. Flyers Alumni Game | Trading Card Giveaway presents by Outten | Purple Goes Green Presented by Berks Nature

$1 Frozen Treats | Kid's Report Card: Bring by your report card that has an 'A' on it and earn a free kids ticket for a future game

Sat., Feb. 22 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Marvel Night)

Spider-Man Meet-and-Greet | Marvel Poster giveaway for the first 1,000 fans | Girl Scout Night | Abilities in Motion Night | Special Spider-Man Theme Jerseys | One fan has a chance to win four first-class flight tickets and a trip to Universal Studios in Orlando if a Royals player gets a hat trick (pres. by Berkshire Travel).

