Thunder Sign Goaltender Troy Kobryn

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed goaltender Troy Kobryn to a standard player contract.

Kobryn, 24, has played in one game this season with the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen. Prior to this season, the Hillsborough, New Jersey native played three years of NCAA (D1) hockey at Merrimack College and one year at American International College.

