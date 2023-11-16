Kalamazoo's Chad Nychuk Recalled from Loan by Abbotsford
November 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL) have recalled the loan of defenseman Chad Nychuk on Wednesday.
Nychuk, 22, heads to the Canucks after playing in eight of the K-Wings' first nine games to start the year and led the team in shot attempts with 22. Loaned to Kalamazoo on October 24, the right-shot blueliner returns to Abbotsford with 1 assist and 0 penalty minutes on the season.
Last year, Nychuk earned an ECHL All-Star nod by recording 4 goals and 17 assists with just 10 penalty minutes in 36 games played for the K-Wings in the first half of 2022-23. The 6-foot 1-inch, 194-pound Rossburn, Manitoba native spent the end of last season in Abbotsford, recording 5 assists in 13 games for the Canucks.
Kalamazoo is back in action Friday at 7:15 p.m. EST against the Toledo Walleye (5-1-1-1) at Huntington Center.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 16, 2023
- Suncoast Beverage Joins the Champion Circle for the Everblades and Hertz Arena - Florida Everblades
- Postponed Game in Maine Rescheduled for April 10 - Adirondack Thunder
- Series Preview: November 17 & 18 at Reading - Newfoundland Growlers
- Mariners, Adirondack to Play April 10 in Portland - Maine Mariners
- Kalamazoo's Chad Nychuk Recalled from Loan by Abbotsford - Kalamazoo Wings
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Multiple Transactions - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Goaltender Mitchell Gibson Re-Assigned to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Sign Goaltender Troy Kobryn - Adirondack Thunder
- Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Savannah Ghost Pirates (7:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Luke Prokop Re-Assigned to Milwaukee - Atlanta Gladiators
- Heartlanders morning game a tremendous success and a 3-2 win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Steelheads Put up Season High 58 Shots Defeating Americans, 6-2 - Idaho Steelheads
- Icemen Rally to Earn a Point as Iacopelli Scores Twice - Jacksonville Icemen
- Americans Fall To Idaho In Game 1 Of Three This Week In Boise - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Wings Stories
- Kalamazoo's Chad Nychuk Recalled from Loan by Abbotsford
- Kalamazoo Receives Glover & Passolt, Reassigned by Vancouver (NHL) & Abbotsford (AHL)
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Puts Iowa in Rearview, Preps for Two on Road
- K-Wings' Comeback Falls Short, Iowa Takes Series Finale
- K-Wings Drop Tight Contest in Heartland