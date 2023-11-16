Kalamazoo's Chad Nychuk Recalled from Loan by Abbotsford

November 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL) have recalled the loan of defenseman Chad Nychuk on Wednesday.

Nychuk, 22, heads to the Canucks after playing in eight of the K-Wings' first nine games to start the year and led the team in shot attempts with 22. Loaned to Kalamazoo on October 24, the right-shot blueliner returns to Abbotsford with 1 assist and 0 penalty minutes on the season.

Last year, Nychuk earned an ECHL All-Star nod by recording 4 goals and 17 assists with just 10 penalty minutes in 36 games played for the K-Wings in the first half of 2022-23. The 6-foot 1-inch, 194-pound Rossburn, Manitoba native spent the end of last season in Abbotsford, recording 5 assists in 13 games for the Canucks.

Kalamazoo is back in action Friday at 7:15 p.m. EST against the Toledo Walleye (5-1-1-1) at Huntington Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.