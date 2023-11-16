Suncoast Beverage Joins the Champion Circle for the Everblades and Hertz Arena

November 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The ECHL Florida Everblades announce the continuation of their premier partnership with Suncoast Beverage for the upcoming season. This partnership solidifies Suncoast Beverages' commitment to the Everblades and Hertz Arena as a Champions Circle partner, delivering exciting fan experiences and fostering community engagement.

Chris Palin, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer for the Everblades, expressed his enthusiasm about the renewed partnership by stating, "We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Suncoast Beverages. Their commitment to enhancing the fan experience and supporting community initiatives aligns perfectly with our mission."

The Everblades "Nutrl Seats" In Between The Bench Experience provides you with the opportunity to experience the sights and sounds of Everblades hockey like never before. This experience is perfect for fans to spend watching the game from in between the home and away team benches at ice level.

Nutrl will continue with a pair of on-ice logos in the main arena, along with Kona and Bud Light on various promotional signage and dasher board advertisements. The "Ultra Cam" on the Video Scoreboard will carry on its search for fans enjoying the corresponding Suncoast Beverage brand. Once spotted, a fan will be rewarded with a customized jersey during live broadcasts.

The "Three Stars of the Game," presented by Michelob Ultra, will allow fans to select three-star players through the Blades interactive app. Michelob Ultra will supply giveaways for the three players to toss into the stands.

Suncoast Beverage will generously provide tickets throughout the season and continue to sponsor a "Suite" supporting the Military. A portion of the suite will go to military veterans on behalf of Suncoast Beverage and other sponsors, complete with Suncoast Beverage products.

The commitment to community support remains strong, as Suncoast Beverage will sponsor 700 tickets per season, donated to charity as part of the "Blades Backers" program.

The first intermission will spotlight Michelob Ultra, featuring a live player interview on the ice, complete with the Bud Light still screen and mention. Additionally, Bud Light will sponsor the Everblades promotional team with their logo and public announcements on the Video Scoreboard throughout every game. The Everblades cheer team, known as the Everbabes, will proudly sport Bud Light logos at games and in various public appearances on their uniforms.

Fans can look forward to the "Fan of the Game," a collaborative effort by Bud Light and Everblades, which will be brought to you by one of the brands. During intermissions or TV timeouts, a lucky consumer enjoying the chosen Suncoast Beverage brand will receive an exciting "prize pack." Fans can also anticipate a giveaway night as the Everblades and Bud Light team up. Lastly, Bud Light/Suncoast Beverage will become a promotional partner for one of the Florida Everblades' specialty jersey nights, enhancing the fan experience even further.

Suncoast Beverages remains dedicated to creating unforgettable moments for Everblades fans. Stay tuned for an exciting season of hockey action, giveaways, and community involvement.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.