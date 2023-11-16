Americans Fall To Idaho In Game 1 Of Three This Week In Boise

Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), lost the first game of a three-game series on Wednesday night 6-2 at Idaho Central Arena.

The Steelheads jumped out to a 3-0 lead before the Americans answered back. Hank Crone didn't take long to get things going, scoring his first of the season at the 13:47 mark to cut the lead to 3-1. Then, the Americans went on a four-minute power play and made Idaho pay as Kris Myllari scored his second of the year from Hank Crone and Colton Hargrove to make it 3-2.

Idaho scored the next three of the game, one being an empty-net goal as Idaho won on home-ice for the fifth time this season. The Americans losing streak is up to four games and are back to even at 3-3-0 on the road this year.

"We battled back in the first period and made it close, but they outworked us and got the win," said Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. "They are a tough team to beat in this building. We must play harder on Friday. We have the talent to get it done. A great night by our goalie (Mark Sinclair), who stopped 53 shots."

Game 2 of the three-game series is on Friday night in Boise. The Americans return home on December 2nd and 3rd. December 3rd is Star Wars Night. Get your tickets online NOW! Tickets.

Three Stars:

1. IDH - K. Mastrodonato

2. IDH - W. Murphy

3. IDH - J. Svanenbergs

