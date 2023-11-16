Goaltender Mitchell Gibson Re-Assigned to Stingrays

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Mitchell Gibson has been re-assigned by Washington from Hershey to South Carolina.

Gibson, 24, is 1-1-1-0 in three starts for South Carolina. He earned his first ECHL victory on November 2 against the Jacksonville Icemen. Two of his three games went to overtime.

Gibson has started one AHL game for Hershey. He stopped 18 of 20 shots he faced in a 3-2 overtime victory for the Bears over the Bridgeport Islanders.

Before turning pro, Gibson spent the last four seasons playing college hockey for the Harvard University Crimson. He went 45-25-6 in 80 NCAA games. Gibson helped the Crimson reach the 16-team NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Tournament in his junior and senior seasons with the team.

The Stingrays return to action on November 16 for a Friday night tilt against the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Enmarket Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

