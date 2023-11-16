Goaltender Mitchell Gibson Re-Assigned to Stingrays
November 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Mitchell Gibson has been re-assigned by Washington from Hershey to South Carolina.
Gibson, 24, is 1-1-1-0 in three starts for South Carolina. He earned his first ECHL victory on November 2 against the Jacksonville Icemen. Two of his three games went to overtime.
Gibson has started one AHL game for Hershey. He stopped 18 of 20 shots he faced in a 3-2 overtime victory for the Bears over the Bridgeport Islanders.
Before turning pro, Gibson spent the last four seasons playing college hockey for the Harvard University Crimson. He went 45-25-6 in 80 NCAA games. Gibson helped the Crimson reach the 16-team NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Tournament in his junior and senior seasons with the team.
The Stingrays return to action on November 16 for a Friday night tilt against the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Enmarket Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 16, 2023
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Multiple Transactions - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Goaltender Mitchell Gibson Re-Assigned to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Sign Goaltender Troy Kobryn - Adirondack Thunder
- Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Savannah Ghost Pirates (7:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Luke Prokop Re-Assigned to Milwaukee - Atlanta Gladiators
- Heartlanders morning game a tremendous success and a 3-2 win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Steelheads Put up Season High 58 Shots Defeating Americans, 6-2 - Idaho Steelheads
- Icemen Rally to Earn a Point as Iacopelli Scores Twice - Jacksonville Icemen
- Americans Fall To Idaho In Game 1 Of Three This Week In Boise - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.