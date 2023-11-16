Swamp Rabbits Announce Multiple Transactions
November 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced multiple transactions today.
Forward Nikita Pavlychev has been assigned to Greenville from the Ontario Reign (AHL)
Forward Brett Kemp has signed a Professional Tryout (PTO) with the San Jose Barracuda (AHL)
Pavlychev, 26, spent the beginning of the 2023-24 season in Ontario, appearing in a pair of games and recording an assists with the Reign.
The 6'7" Yaroslavl, Russia native appeared in 36 games for the Swamp Rabbits during the 2022-23 regular-season, posting career-best marks in goals (25), assist (20), and points (45) while also making 14 appearances for Ontario.
Kemp, 23, joins the Barracuda amidst his third stint in Greenville, where the Yorkton, Saskatchewan native has appeared in 10 games for the Navy and Orange. Kemp leads the Swamp Rabbits in assists (10) and total points (14) and has posted five multi-point performances in the team's first 10 contests.
Beginning his professional career in 2021, Kemp has amassed 96 points (45g, 51a) in 86 career ECHL games, all of which have come in a Swamp Rabbits sweater. Over his first two season, while under contract with the Ontario Reign, Kemp appeared in six games in the AHL.
The Swamp Rabbits travel to Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia tonight, November 16, for a 7 p.m meeting with the Savannah Ghost Pirates.
Swamp Rabbits Single-Game tickets, Full Season, and Half Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864) 674-7825.
