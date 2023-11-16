Luke Prokop Re-Assigned to Milwaukee

November 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Thursday that defenseman Luke Prokop has been re-assigned to the Milwaukee Admirals by the Nashville Predators.

Since joining the Gladiators, Prokop suited up all for nine games, producing five points (2G, 3A). Both of his goals were game-winners, including the overtime goal last Friday in North Charleston, against the Stingrays.

Prior to turning pro, Prokop spent the better parts of five seasons in the WHL, skating with both the Calgary Hitmen, Edmonton Oil Kings, and Seattle Thunderbirds. During that span, the Edmonton, Alberta native added 97 points (22g, 75a).

The Gladiators are on the road once again this weekend, for a back-to-back set against the division rival Florida Everblades. Catch all the action LIVE on MixLRand Flo Hockey for Friday night's game at 7:20PM, and then Saturday at 6:50PM!

2023-24 Season Tickets are now available! For information on group tickets, sponsorships, and more for 2023-24, visit HERE, or call the Gladiators front office at 770-497-5100.

The Atlanta Gladiators are a proud member of the ECHL and play home games at Gas South Arena located in Duluth, Georgia. Follow along with the Gladiators onFacebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

The Atlanta Gladiators are proud affiliates of the Nashville Predators and Milwaukee Admirals.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.