Oiler Fall to First Place Mavericks
November 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, fell to the Kansas City Mavericks 4-1 at the BOK Center on Thursday night.
Kansas City drew first blood, scoring 12:38 into the action via Jacob Hayhurst, an even-strength tally and the forward's second opening goal of the season. Returning Maverick Nathan Knoepke notched his second goal of the campaign from the back end 4:02 later, setting Kansas City up 2-0 heading into the break.
Both teams were scoreless in the second period and each team registered 10 shots.
Kyle Jackson scored the Mavericks third of the game - this time on the power play - to set the Mavericks up 3-0. Tyler Poulsen netted his second goal in as many games, roofing a feed from Yaroslav Yevdokimov to spoil a Cale Morris shutout 3:22 into the final frame. Nolan Walker closed the score 4-1 in Kansas City's favor with an empty-net goal.
Tomas Suchanek recorded his fourth consecutive game with at least a .900 save percentage, stopping 28 of 31.
The Oilers and Mavericks will re-match again on Sunday, Nov. 19 for Paint the Ice Sunday Family Funday at 4:05 p.m.
Highlights:
- Tyler Poulsen's goal gives him tallies in back-to-back games
- Yaroslav Yevdokimov earned a point in his Oilers debut
- Tag Bertuzzi's assist on Tyler Poulsen's third-period strike gives him assists in two-straight games
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now!

