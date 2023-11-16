Oiler Fall to First Place Mavericks

November 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, fell to the Kansas City Mavericks 4-1 at the BOK Center on Thursday night.

Kansas City drew first blood, scoring 12:38 into the action via Jacob Hayhurst, an even-strength tally and the forward's second opening goal of the season. Returning Maverick Nathan Knoepke notched his second goal of the campaign from the back end 4:02 later, setting Kansas City up 2-0 heading into the break.

Both teams were scoreless in the second period and each team registered 10 shots.

Kyle Jackson scored the Mavericks third of the game - this time on the power play - to set the Mavericks up 3-0. Tyler Poulsen netted his second goal in as many games, roofing a feed from Yaroslav Yevdokimov to spoil a Cale Morris shutout 3:22 into the final frame. Nolan Walker closed the score 4-1 in Kansas City's favor with an empty-net goal.

Tomas Suchanek recorded his fourth consecutive game with at least a .900 save percentage, stopping 28 of 31.

The Oilers and Mavericks will re-match again on Sunday, Nov. 19 for Paint the Ice Sunday Family Funday at 4:05 p.m.

Highlights:

- Tyler Poulsen's goal gives him tallies in back-to-back games

- Yaroslav Yevdokimov earned a point in his Oilers debut

- Tag Bertuzzi's assist on Tyler Poulsen's third-period strike gives him assists in two-straight games

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

--

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.