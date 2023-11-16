Rabbits Battle Back to Top Savannah 3-2 in Shootout

SAVANNAH, G.A - Anthony Beauchamp's late goal and a 3-for-3 performance in the shootout led the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to their 3-2 victory over the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Thursday night at Enmarket Arena.

The first period saw the two sides skate to a scoreless frame, despite both teams generate quality scoring chance. Tempers bubbled over as JD Greenway dropped the gloves with Savannah's Carter Long at 17:48.

The second period brought about a pair of changes in the scoreline, both beyond the midway point. LA Grissom scored his first goal of the season at 11:58, sweeping a loose puck into the net for the 1-0 Greenville lead. Savannah responded to tie the game at 17:27, as Alex Gilmore found himself atop the Greenville crease and netted his fourth of the season.

Less than four minutes into the third, period, at 3:58, Gilmore gave the Ghost Pirates their first lead of the night, slotting his second of the night. After Greenville goaltender Jacob Ingham made a number of key saves late in the third, the Swamp Rabbits tied the game at 16:58, as Max Martin played the puck off the end-boards to Anthony Beauchamp, who scored his second of the season.

After the remainder of the third failed to produce a winner, the two sides headed to overtime, where Ingham made an additional four saves to send the game to a shootout.

In the shootout, the Rabbits saw all three shooters, Jake Smith, Carter Souch, and Brannon McManus, net goals to secure the two points and the Greenville's fourth straight win over the Ghost Pirates.

Three Stars -

1. Jacob Ingham (GVL)

2. Alex Gilmore (SAV)

3. Anthony Beauchamp (GVL)

W: Ingham (5-2-0)

L: Bullion (1-3-1)

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 9-2-0-0, while the Ghost Pirates fall fall to 3-6-0-1. Greenville's win lifted the team into first place in the South Division with 18 points.

The Swamp Rabbits remain on the road and travel to the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Friday, November 17, for a 7 p.m meeting with the Jacksonville Icemen.

