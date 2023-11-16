Postponed Game in Maine Rescheduled for April 10

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, in conjunction with the Maine Mariners have announced the rescheduling of the postponed October 27 game. The game will now be played on Wednesday, April 10 at 7:00 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena.

The originally scheduled game between the Thunder and Mariners on Friday, October 27 was postponed due to the tragic events that took place in Lewiston, Maine two days prior.

All tickets purchased for October 27 will be valid for April 10. Fans with tickets for October 27 who are unable to attend the new date can exchange their tickets for any other Mariners home game. Individual game tickets for April 10 can be purchased as normal through Ticketmaster.

