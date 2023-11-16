Steelheads Put up Season High 58 Shots Defeating Americans, 6-2

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (9-2-0-0, 18pts) defeated the Allen Americans (3-8-0-0, 6pts) by a final score of 6-2 Wednesday night at the Idaho Central Arena in front of a crowd of a sellout crowd of 5,178, the fifth sellout in the sixth home game. Idaho and Allen will continue their three-game series on Friday night in Boise at 7:10 p.m.

The Steelheads got out to a quick 3-0 leading about midway through the first period as Keaton Mastrodonato (5th) scored the quickest goal to start a game this season finding the back of the cage 24 seconds in on a wrist shot in the left circle off a feed from Colton Kehler. On their first power-play of the game Matt Register (1st) sent a shot into the net to make it 2-0 just 3:10 into the game with Mastrodonato and Seamus Donohue tallying assists. At the 11:55 mark Francesco Arcuri (2nd) increased the lead to 3-0 after a face-off win from Jack Becker and a feed from Wade Murphy to Arcuri in the high slot from where he fired a wrist shot into the top left corner. The Americans grabbed a pair of power-play goals late in the period first from Hank Crone (1st) at 13:47 and then Kris Myllari (2nd) with 32 seconds left. Idaho led 3-2 after the opening 20 minutes outshooting the Allen 23-13.

The only goal of the second period came on a two-on-one as A.J. White setup Janis Svanenbergs (1st) made it 4-2 at 6:16. The Steelheads outshot the Americans 19-7 in the period and led 4-2 after 40 minutes of play.

9:21 into the third period Ty Pelton-Byce (2nd) made it 5-2 with a wrist shot into the top left corner on a great entry into the zone by Murphy and Mark Rassell. Mastrodonato (6th) scored an empty netter with 91 seconds left to seal the Steelheads 6-2 win.

Bryan Thomson made 23 saves on 25 shots in the victory while Mark Sinclair made 52 saves on 58 shots in the loss.

BOX SCORE

ICCU Three Stars

1) Keaton Mastrodonato (2-1-3, +3, 8 shots)

2) Wade Murphy (0-2-2, +2, 6 shots)

3) Janis Svanenbergs (1-0-1, +1, 2 shots)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 1-for-5 on the power-play while Allen was 2-for-5.

- Idaho outshot Allen 58-25. The 58 shots were the most by any team in a game this season in the ECHL and the 23 in the first period were a period high for the Steelheads this season.

- Idaho is 30-17-5 all-time vs. Allen and 19-7-3 in Boise.

- Willie Knierim (DNP), Demetrios Koumontzis (IR), Jade Miller (IR), Nick Canade (DNP), and Aaron Aragon (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

- Idaho has scored 56 goals through 11 games.

- Keaton Mastrodonato has points in four straight games (4-4-8). He leads all rookie skaters in the ECHL with six power-play assists. It was his fifth multi-point game of the year.

- Mark Rassell lifted his point streak to 10 games (10-6-16) with an assist.

- Wade Murphy tallied two assists for his fifth multi point game of the season.

- A.J. White tallied an assist and has points in three straight games (3-3-6).

- Seamus Donohue recorded an assist and has points in back-to-back games (1-2-3).

- Jack Becker registered an assist and has points in two straight games (1-1-2).

- Colton Kehler notched an assist for his second straight game.

- Matt Register scored his first goal of the season and has points in two consecutive games (1-2-3).

- Janis Svanenbergs scored his first goal of the season and has points in back-to-back games.

