Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Savannah Ghost Pirates (7:00pm)

November 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (8-2-0-0) vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates (3-6-0-0)

November 16, 2023 | 7:00 PM ET | Regular Season Game #11

Enmarket Arena

Referees: Nolan Bloyer (31)

Linesmen: Tyler Willie (78), Felix-Antoine Voyer (57)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Bon Secours Rabbits Radio Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS GHOST PIRATES SERIES

Regular Season Record:

Overall: (3-0-0-0) Home:(2-0-0-0) Away: (1-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

November 3, 2023 - Greenville 2 vs Savannah 1

Next Meeting:

December 9, 2023 Greenville at Savannah

22-23 Regular Season Record:

Greenville : (8-5-1-1)

All-Time Record:

(11-5-2)

QUICK BITS

THIS 'SOUP' IS JUST RIGHT

Carter Souch scored his team-leading sixth goal of the season on Tuesday morning in the win over Atlanta. He recorded his fourth multi-point game this season, equalling his total from the 22-23 season, where he played 64 games. Souch's goal not only lifted the team to it's eighth win, but it also pushed him into the team lead with three game-winning goals. During last season's rookie campaign, Souch did not record any game-winners. In his three appearances against the Ghost Pirates, Souch has already posted a pair of goals and an assist.

VERY SPECIAL TEAMS AT ENMARKET

In Greenville's only trip to Enmarket Arena this season, special teams were the highlight of the night in the Rabbits' victory. Greenville started off their stil-perfect road penalty-kill with a 4-for-4 performance, killing off three consecutive chances in the second. The power-play unit had to wait until midway through the third before it got its first chance, capitalizing with a Jake Smith one-timer. Smith double dipped with second power-play goal with just 20 second left in the game, securing a perfect night on both ends of the special teams.

