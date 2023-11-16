Mariners, Adirondack to Play April 10 in Portland

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners have announced the rescheduling of the postponed October 27th home game against the Adirondack Thunder. The game will now be played on Wednesday, April 10th, 2024 at 7:00 PM at the Cross Insurance Arena.

The originally scheduled game between the Mariners and Thunder on October 27th was postponed due to the tragic events that took place in Lewiston, Maine two days prior.

All tickets purchased for October 27th will be valid for April 10th. Fans with tickets for October 27th who are unable to attend the new date can exchange their tickets for any other Mariners home game. Individual game tickets for April 10th can be purchased as normal through Ticketmaster.

The Mariners are on the road for three games this weekend, beginning Friday night in Trois-Rivieres, where they'll take on the Lions at 7 PM. They return home on November 24th and 25th to host the Reading Royals. Single game tickets for all regular season home games are on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. More information on ticket packages and group discounts can be found by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. The 2023-2024 season is presented by Hannaford to Go.

