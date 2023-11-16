ECHL Transactions - November 16
November 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 16, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Idaho:
Aaron Aragon, F
Trois-Rivières:
Dilan Savenkov, D
Daryk Plouffe-Dube, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Troy Kobryn, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jeremy Brodeur, G activated from reserve
Florida:
Add Kyle Neuber, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/16)
Delete Logan Lambdin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/16)
Fort Wayne:
Add Parker Rutherford, G added as EBUG
Greenville:
Add Nikita Pavlychev, F assigned by Ontario
Add Jordan Timmons, F activated from reserve
Delete Tanner Eberle, F placed on reserve
Delete Brett Kemp, F loaned to San Jose (AHL)
Indy:
Add Anthony Firriolo, D activated from reserve
Add Trevor Zins, D activated from reserve
Delete Chase Lang, F placed on reserve
Delete Darby Llewellyn, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Adam Goodsir, F added to active roster (traded from Worcester)
Kalamazoo:
Add Ty Glover, F assigned from Abbotsford by Vancouver (a.m.)
Add Josh Passolt, F assigned by Abbotsford
Newfoundland:
Add Tate Singleton, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete James Melindy, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/13)
Norfolk:
Add Cole Ceci, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Owen Norton, D added to active roster (claimed from Maine)
Delete Matty Suyderhoud, G released as EBUG
Rapid City:
Add Connor Murphy, G assigned by Calgary (AHL)
Add Jarrod Gourley, D assigned by Calgary (AHL)
Delete Jason Pawloski, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/12)
Savannah:
Add Ross Armour, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Sebastian Vidmar, F placed on reserve
Delete Peter Tischke, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/11)
Toledo:
Add Riley Sawchuk, F assigned by Grand Rapids
Add Rylan Parenteau, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete John Lethemon, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit
Delete Grant Gabriele, D loaned to Hartford
Tulsa:
Add Andrew Jarvis, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Yaroslav Yevdokimov, F activated from reserve
Delete Reggie Millette, F placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Olsen, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Delete Andrew Jarvis, D traded to Allen
Wichita:
Add Andy Willis, F added to active roster (claimed from Adirondack)
Add Nick Nardella, F added to active roster (traded from Idaho)
Delete Trevor Gorsuch, G placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 16, 2023
- Thunder Announces Several Transactions - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - November 16 - ECHL
- Suncoast Beverage Joins the Champion Circle for the Everblades and Hertz Arena - Florida Everblades
- Postponed Game in Maine Rescheduled for April 10 - Adirondack Thunder
- Series Preview: November 17 & 18 at Reading - Newfoundland Growlers
- Mariners, Adirondack to Play April 10 in Portland - Maine Mariners
- Kalamazoo's Chad Nychuk Recalled from Loan by Abbotsford - Kalamazoo Wings
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Multiple Transactions - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Goaltender Mitchell Gibson Re-Assigned to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Sign Goaltender Troy Kobryn - Adirondack Thunder
- Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Savannah Ghost Pirates (7:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Luke Prokop Re-Assigned to Milwaukee - Atlanta Gladiators
- Heartlanders morning game a tremendous success and a 3-2 win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Steelheads Put up Season High 58 Shots Defeating Americans, 6-2 - Idaho Steelheads
- Icemen Rally to Earn a Point as Iacopelli Scores Twice - Jacksonville Icemen
- Americans Fall To Idaho In Game 1 Of Three This Week In Boise - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.