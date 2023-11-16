ECHL Transactions - November 16

November 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 16, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Idaho:

Aaron Aragon, F

Trois-Rivières:

Dilan Savenkov, D

Daryk Plouffe-Dube, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Troy Kobryn, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jeremy Brodeur, G activated from reserve

Florida:

Add Kyle Neuber, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/16)

Delete Logan Lambdin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/16)

Fort Wayne:

Add Parker Rutherford, G added as EBUG

Greenville:

Add Nikita Pavlychev, F assigned by Ontario

Add Jordan Timmons, F activated from reserve

Delete Tanner Eberle, F placed on reserve

Delete Brett Kemp, F loaned to San Jose (AHL)

Indy:

Add Anthony Firriolo, D activated from reserve

Add Trevor Zins, D activated from reserve

Delete Chase Lang, F placed on reserve

Delete Darby Llewellyn, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Adam Goodsir, F added to active roster (traded from Worcester)

Kalamazoo:

Add Ty Glover, F assigned from Abbotsford by Vancouver (a.m.)

Add Josh Passolt, F assigned by Abbotsford

Newfoundland:

Add Tate Singleton, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete James Melindy, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/13)

Norfolk:

Add Cole Ceci, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Owen Norton, D added to active roster (claimed from Maine)

Delete Matty Suyderhoud, G released as EBUG

Rapid City:

Add Connor Murphy, G assigned by Calgary (AHL)

Add Jarrod Gourley, D assigned by Calgary (AHL)

Delete Jason Pawloski, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/12)

Savannah:

Add Ross Armour, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Sebastian Vidmar, F placed on reserve

Delete Peter Tischke, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/11)

Toledo:

Add Riley Sawchuk, F assigned by Grand Rapids

Add Rylan Parenteau, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete John Lethemon, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

Delete Grant Gabriele, D loaned to Hartford

Tulsa:

Add Andrew Jarvis, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Yaroslav Yevdokimov, F activated from reserve

Delete Reggie Millette, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Olsen, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Delete Andrew Jarvis, D traded to Allen

Wichita:

Add Andy Willis, F added to active roster (claimed from Adirondack)

Add Nick Nardella, F added to active roster (traded from Idaho)

Delete Trevor Gorsuch, G placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.