Series Preview: November 17 & 18 at Reading

The Newfoundland Growlers open an eight game road trip in Reading where they face the Royals in a doubleheader beginning on Friday night at Santander Arena.

Newfoundland took three points from a possible six this past weekend on home ice against the Worcester Railers, dropping the Sunday afternoon finale 2-1 in overtime at Mary Brown's Centre.

Apart from a red hot Trois-Rivières squad in first place, much of the North Division are in a logjam with only five points separating second and fifth. The Growlers continue to hold down third place - a spot they've sat in for most of the month of November.

Reading have had a difficult start to the year with only two wins in their opening ten games. Their most recent action came last Saturday at home where they fell 2-1 in a tight contest with the Norfolk Admirals.

The Growlers swept the Royals in three straight games on the rock to open the season, but Newfoundland face a different challenge with Reading this weekend as they look for their first win away from home in 2023-24.

Puck drops is set for 8:30 pm on Friday and Saturday night. Growlers fans can watch both games live on FloSports (subscription required), listen to the call on Mixlr, or follow along on Twitter (@NLGrowlers) for game updates and highlights.

WHO TO WATCH:

NFL - Zach O'Brien (F): A goal in his return last Sunday, the Growlers all-time leading scorer will look to pick up where he left off as the team hits the road for the next three weeks.

REA - Adam Brubacher (D): On a team struggling to score goals, Brubacher is second on the Royals in that department with four including a two goal outing against the Growlers last month.

