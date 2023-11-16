Heartlanders morning game a tremendous success and a 3-2 win

November 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders overcame two deficits and Liam Coughlin scored the game-winning goal at 5:27 of the third to defeat the Utah Grizzlies, 3-2, Wednesday vs. Utah.

On Coughlin's man-up marker, Odeen Tufto (2a) and Louis Boudon broke in over the right-wing line and twirled it to a wide-open Coughlin at the slot. He put a shot above the left pad and in for his third of the season.

The Heartlanders tied the game at one early in the second period off Nick Campoli's third of the season. He came through right-wing line, lowered his shoulder and elevated the puck underneath the back bar and in for the strike at 6:01 of the second. Max Cajkovic and Kevin McKernan assisted.

After Dylan Fitze restored the Utah lead, 2-1, the Heartlanders broke through to even the score at two.

Davis Koch slammed a wrister from the left circle past the screened goaltender, assisted by Liam Coughlin.

The teams entered the third tied at two before Coughlin's game winner.

Iowa hosted 2,000 kids from 22 area schools in eastern Iowa for the team's second-ever Field Trip Day, presented by MidAmerican Energy Company.

Peyton Jones made 20 saves in victory, including nine in the third.

Trent Miner took the loss with 22 saves.

Iowa is home two more times against Utah this week. The Heartlanders host the Grizzlies for Military Appreciation Night pres. by GreenState Credit Union on Fri., Nov. 17 at 6:35 p.m. and then complete the six-game homestand on Sat., Nov. 18 vs. Utah at 7:05 p.m.

The Heartlanders start a franchise-record ten-game road trip Wed., Nov. 22 at 6:00 p.m. at Kalamazoo.

Rose Club Memberships & Tickets Now Available For 2023-24 Season Rose Club Season Ticket Memberships, Partial Plans, Mini-Plans, Flex Tickets and Single-Game Tickets are now available for the 2023-24 season, the Heartlanders' third in the ECHL. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.