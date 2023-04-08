Thunder Sign Goaltender Matt Petizian to ATO

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the club has signed goaltender Matt Petizian to an amateur tryout contract.

Petizian, 24, finished his fourth season at SUNY Geneseo where he went 14-6-1 with a 1.89 goals-against average, and a .933 save percentage. Overall, the Mississauga, Ontario native played 57 games for SUNY Geneseo with a record of 40-11-2, a 1.82 goals-against average, and a .926 save percentage.

In the 2021-22 season, the 5-foot-10, 175-pound netminder was named to the SUNYAC All-Tournament Team and during the 2019-20 season, Petizian was named SUNYAC Rookie of the Week twice.

