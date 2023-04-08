Everblades Lose In Shootout Against South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - In the last road game of the regular season, the Florida Everblades lost 4-3 in a shootout against the South Carolina Stingrays Saturday night at North Charleston Coliseum.

Florida wasted little time grabbing the lead as Sean Josling netted the opening goal at 6:21 of the first period, as the Everblades entered the second frame with a 1-0 lead.

The second period would see a total of three goals scored in a special teams duel. Both the Blades and the Stingrays scored on power play goals as Josling would score again for his second goal of the evening and his 21st of the year. South Carolina struck late in the second to tie the contest at 2-2 heading into the third.

South Carolina took a 3-2 lead at 7:30 of the third, a lead that would hold for the Stingrays until Zach Uens tied the game at 18:19 oft he third to send the game into overtime.

Overtime was not enough as the game would go into a three-round shootout. Ashton Calder netted one in the shootout for the Blades, but the Stingrays would go on to score in two of the three rounds to win.

Jaxon Castor made his first professional start in net for the Everblades. The St. Cloud State alum registered an impressive 28 saves despite the hard-luck shootout loss.

South Carolina outshot Florida 32-28 and picked up two points as the Stingrays continue to lead the ECHL South Division. Each team had its fair share of penalties with Florida obtaining 18 minutes of penalty time on nine infractions while South Carolina attained 14 minutes on seven infractions.

The Everblades will finish off their regular season with a three-game homestand at Hertz Arena. The Blades open the homestand Wednesday, April 12 when the entertain the Jacksonville Icemen. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. and the popular Hump Day Deals, featuring $3 hot dogs and Bud Light drafts which last all game long.

With a spot in the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs clinched, single game tickets for the first two home games of the South Division Semifinals will go on sale Monday at 10:00 a.m. at the Fifth Third Box Office at Hertz Arena, online HERE or by calling the Everblades office at 239-948-PUCK. Please note that exact dates, opponent and which games in the best-of-seven series will be played at Hertz Arena have yet to be determined.

