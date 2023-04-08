ECHL Transactions - April 8

April 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 8, 2023:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Florida:

Will Calverley, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Savannah:

Michael Herringer, G

Worcester:

Josh Victor, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Matthew Petizian, G activated from reserve

Delete Isaac Poulter, G recalled by Utica

Allen:

Add Stefan Fournier, F returned from bereavement/family leave

Add Oskar Autio, G activated from reserve

Delete Luke Peressini, G placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Josh Thrower, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Malcolm Hayes, D activated from reserve

Delete Billy Constantinou, D placed on reserve

Delete Todd Goehring, F placed on reserve

Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/21)

Cincinnati:

Add Mark Sinclair, G returned from loan to Belleville

Florida:

Add Joe Pendenza, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Nolan Kneen, D activated from reserve

Add Xavier Cormier, F activated from reserve

Delete Chayse Primeau, F placed on reserve

Delete Blake Winiecki, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Scott Allan, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Andy Willis, F activated from reserve

Delete Marcus McIvor, D placed on reserve

Delete Daniel Maggio, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Joseph Leahy, D activated from reserve

Add Anthony Beauchamp, F activated from reserve

Delete Tanner Eberle, F placed on reserve

Delete Max Martin, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Justin Misiak, F activated from reserve

Delete Jack Becker, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Seamus Malone, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Mitchell Weeks, G activated from reserve

Delete Maxim Golod, F placed on reserve

Delete Cam Gray, G placed on reserve

Delete Nate Pionk, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/27)

Kalamazoo:

Add Coale Norris, F activated from reserve

Delete Kobe Roth, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Casey Carreau, F activated from reserve

Delete Griff Jeszka, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Adam Samuelsson, D activated from reserve

Add Todd Skirving, F activated from reserve

Delete Derian Plouffe, F placed on reserve

Delete Matthew Sredl, D placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Matt Brassard, D activated from reserve

Add Max Kaufman, F activated from reserve

Delete Noah Carroll, D loaned to Henderson

South Carolina:

Add Chase Stewart, D activated from reserve

Delete Bear Hughes, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Joe Vrbetic, G activated from reserve

Delete Philippe Desrosiers, G placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Chris Perna, D activated from reserve

Add Alex Kromm, F activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Poulsen, F placed on reserve

Delete Cameron Supryka, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Jacob Semik, D activated from reserve

Delete Christian Simeone, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add David Jankowski, F signed contract, transferred from ATO

Add Wyllum Deveaux, F signed contract, transferred from ATO

Add Wyllum Deveaux, F activated from reserve

Delete Ross Krieger, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Christian Evers, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Adam Goodsir, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.