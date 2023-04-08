ECHL Transactions - April 8
April 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 8, 2023:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Florida:
Will Calverley, F
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Savannah:
Michael Herringer, G
Worcester:
Josh Victor, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Matthew Petizian, G activated from reserve
Delete Isaac Poulter, G recalled by Utica
Allen:
Add Stefan Fournier, F returned from bereavement/family leave
Add Oskar Autio, G activated from reserve
Delete Luke Peressini, G placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Josh Thrower, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Malcolm Hayes, D activated from reserve
Delete Billy Constantinou, D placed on reserve
Delete Todd Goehring, F placed on reserve
Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/21)
Cincinnati:
Add Mark Sinclair, G returned from loan to Belleville
Florida:
Add Joe Pendenza, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Nolan Kneen, D activated from reserve
Add Xavier Cormier, F activated from reserve
Delete Chayse Primeau, F placed on reserve
Delete Blake Winiecki, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Scott Allan, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Andy Willis, F activated from reserve
Delete Marcus McIvor, D placed on reserve
Delete Daniel Maggio, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Joseph Leahy, D activated from reserve
Add Anthony Beauchamp, F activated from reserve
Delete Tanner Eberle, F placed on reserve
Delete Max Martin, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Justin Misiak, F activated from reserve
Delete Jack Becker, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Seamus Malone, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Mitchell Weeks, G activated from reserve
Delete Maxim Golod, F placed on reserve
Delete Cam Gray, G placed on reserve
Delete Nate Pionk, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/27)
Kalamazoo:
Add Coale Norris, F activated from reserve
Delete Kobe Roth, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Casey Carreau, F activated from reserve
Delete Griff Jeszka, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Adam Samuelsson, D activated from reserve
Add Todd Skirving, F activated from reserve
Delete Derian Plouffe, F placed on reserve
Delete Matthew Sredl, D placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Matt Brassard, D activated from reserve
Add Max Kaufman, F activated from reserve
Delete Noah Carroll, D loaned to Henderson
South Carolina:
Add Chase Stewart, D activated from reserve
Delete Bear Hughes, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Joe Vrbetic, G activated from reserve
Delete Philippe Desrosiers, G placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Chris Perna, D activated from reserve
Add Alex Kromm, F activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Poulsen, F placed on reserve
Delete Cameron Supryka, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Jacob Semik, D activated from reserve
Delete Christian Simeone, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add David Jankowski, F signed contract, transferred from ATO
Add Wyllum Deveaux, F signed contract, transferred from ATO
Add Wyllum Deveaux, F activated from reserve
Delete Ross Krieger, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Christian Evers, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Adam Goodsir, F placed on reserve
