Royals Command Admirals, Match Season-High for Goals, 8-4

Norfolk, VA - The Reading Royals (39-23-5-1), proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Norfolk Admirals (19-44-2-3), 8-4, on Friday, April 7 at Norfolk Scope Arena. The Royals improved to a three-point lead over Maine for second place in the North Division after the Mariners fell to the Adirondack Thunder, 4-1. Pat Nagle (19-5-0) earned his eighth-straight win in goal with 18 saves on 22 shots faced. Tomas Vomacka (8-18-1-2) suffered the loss in net for Norfolk with 27 saves on 35 shots faced.

Brendan Hoffmann, Solag Bakich, and Evan Barratt each earned multi-goal games with two goals each. The three forwards contributed to Reading's first six of seven goals scored by the Royals' offense in the opening two periods of play. Hoffmann tallied his two goals in the first period to earn the rookie his second multi-goal game of the season. Hoffmann's 12th and 13th goals of the season came around Blake Murray's eighth goal of the season, scored 7:39 into the first period. Hoffman's second goal put Reading in front after the opening period, 2-1.

Bakich and Barratt each scored two goals in the second period and captured milestones on their second goals tallied late in the period. Will MacKinnon contributed to Reading's three-goal lead with his seventh goal of the season 5:17 into the second period. Barratt netted his 50th goal of his professional career and sixth multi-goal game of the season on a one-time blast past Vomacka for Reading's lone power play goal on four man-advantage opportunities in the game. Bakich followed up with his second goal of the game to record his first multi-goal game of his professional career with 4:13 remaining in the middle frame.

Stepan Timofeyev and Griffin Lunn each scored in the second period for Norfolk to hold the deficit at four after two periods for the Admirals, 7-3. Reading's five-goal second period was the greatest number of goals scored in a single period by the club in a game this season.

The Royals and Admirals each scored in the third period of play to combine for 12 total goals scored in the game. Max Newton snapped a wrist shot past Vomacka 5:01 into the third period for his 31st goal of the season and matched his single-game professional career-high four points in a game with one goal and three assists. Eric Cooley scored his eighth goal of the season a minute later for the 12th and final goal of the game. The 12 combined goals matched the second most goals scored between the Royals and an opponent this season and came one goal shy of matching the season high set at 13.

The Royals outshot the Admirals with 35 shots to Norfolk's 22 in the game. Reading defeated the Admirals for the sixth time this season (6-3) and hold an all-time record against Norfolk of 35-10-4.

The Royals play game two of the series in Norfolk on Saturday, April 8, at 6:05 p.m. before returning home on Wednesday, April 12 to host the Admirals at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The home game features a Wild Wednesday promotional game featuring deals on tickets, concessions, and the final Post-Game Party of the regular season at the Cheers American Bistro Restaurant at the DoubleTree Hotel.

