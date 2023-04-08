Americans Score Six Times in Win Over Savannah

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), beat the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Friday night 6-2 in front of a packed house of 6,000 at the Classic of Texoma Rink of Red.

The Americans scored two in the first period and two in the second frame. Jack Combs opened the scoring in the first with his 35th of the season on a great pass from Jakov Novak to grab a 1-0 lead at 2:08 of the opening frame. Hank Crone scored number 44 on the season 14 minutes later unassisted to put the Americans up 2-0.

The Americans increased their lead to 4-0 in the second period on back-to-back goals from Colby McAuley (10) and Hank Crone (45). Crone's goal was his second of the night and a team record 45th of the season, breaking Gary Steffes single season record from 2014-2015.

Savannah broke the shutout halfway through the third period with a pair of goals of their own just 15 seconds apart. Grant Hebert and Colby McAuley added two more for the Americans in the third as Allen went on to win by four 6-2.

The victory by Allen, combined with a Wichita loss moved the Americans back into second place in the Mountain Division.

The Americans and Ghost Pirates wrap up the three-game weekend series on Saturday night. The win by Allen ended Savannah's four-game winning streak.

Americans Postgame Quotes:

Colby McAuley: It was a well-deserved win for the boys. We are trying to stay with it and contribute all over the ice. It helps a lot when your linemates are always producing. A big congrats to Hank Crone on the franchise record 45 goals. What an amazing season.

Chad Costello: "We played a great game tonight led by our goaltender. Chase Perry was really good tonight. He deserved a shutout. He made so many big saves."

Three Stars:

1. ALN - H. Crone

2. ALN - C. Perry

3. ALN - C. McAuley

