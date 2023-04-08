Growlers Leap Past Lions 4-1
April 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers trounced the Trois-Rivières Lions 4-1 on Saturday night to set a new franchise points record in front of a sellout crowd at the Mary Brown's Centre.
Pavel Gogolev completed his hat-trick with a late empty netter to seal a record setting 4-1 win for Newfoundland, while Luke Cavallin dazzled at the other end, making 29 saves and securing his 24th victory on the year - a new franchise best for a netminder.
Newfoundland take on Trois-Rivières once again tomorrow in their final regular season home game at 4pm.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - P. Gogolev
2. NFL - L. Cavallin
3. NFL - B. Budgell
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
