Growlers Leap Past Lions 4-1

The Newfoundland Growlers trounced the Trois-Rivières Lions 4-1 on Saturday night to set a new franchise points record in front of a sellout crowd at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Pavel Gogolev completed his hat-trick with a late empty netter to seal a record setting 4-1 win for Newfoundland, while Luke Cavallin dazzled at the other end, making 29 saves and securing his 24th victory on the year - a new franchise best for a netminder.

Newfoundland take on Trois-Rivières once again tomorrow in their final regular season home game at 4pm.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - P. Gogolev

2. NFL - L. Cavallin

3. NFL - B. Budgell

