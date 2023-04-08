Tyler Wall Earns 10th Straight Win as Rays Beat Blades

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays (43-21-4-1) beat the Florida Everblades (37-23-4-5) by a final score of 4-3 in a shootout at the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday night and extended their win streak to six straight.

Florida struck first at the 6:21 mark of the opening stanza as Sean Josling netted his 20th goal of the year. Josling received a pass below the circles and sent a deflected shot past Tyler Wall for the only goal of the first period.

Kevin O'Neil opened the second period with his team-leading 24th goal of the year while on the man advantage. During a five-on-three power play, O'Neil fired a missile past Jaxon Castor to tie the game at one goal apiece.

Josling regained the Everblades lead as he tallied his second goal of the night nearly four and a half minutes later. While on the power play, Josling ripped a shot from the left faceoff dot for the 2-1 lead.

Michael Kim evened the score with 52 seconds left in the middle stanza as he fired a one-timer from inside the blue line that beat Castor's glove for the 2-2 game.

The Stingrays gained their first lead of the contest at the 7:30 mark of the opening period as Max Humitz tallied his 23rd goal of the year. Ryan Leibold forced a turnover that landed between the circles for Humitz to lift past the glove of Castor for the 3-2 advantage.

Zach Uens knotted the game at three goals with 1:41 left in regulation with his third goal of the year. Uens fluttered a one-timer over a sprawling Wall for the tie game to close out the third period.

Following a scoreless overtime, the teams headed to a shootout where O'Neil and Humitz netted markers for the Stingrays. Wall turned back two of three shootout attempts and stopped 25 overall for his 10th consecutive victory

