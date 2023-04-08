Swamp Rabbits Clinch 2023 Kelly Cup Playoff Berth, Announce Playoff Tickets on Sale
April 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the LA Kings, clinched a 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs berth on Friday night and have announced that tickets for the postseason are now on sale.
The Swamp Rabbits secured a third consecutive Kelly Cup Playoffs berth under Head Coach Andrew Lord with a 7-3 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears on Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena and an Atlanta Gladiators loss to the Jacksonville Icemen.
Playoff tickets for Round 1 of the 2023 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs are now officially on sale. Playoff packages are available by calling the Swamp Rabbits front office at (864) 674-7825. Game dates, times, and a first round opponent will be announced at a later date. All Kelly Cup Playoff series are a best-of-seven format.
Currently, the Swamp Rabbits are in 3rd Place in the ECHL's South Division. The team has three games remaining in the regular season, all at home in Bon Secours Wellness Arena, including tonight's rematch against the Orlando Solar Bears at 7:05 p.m.
The 2022-23 campaign concludes next Thursday and Friday, April 13th and 14th, against the Savannah Ghost Pirates and South Carolina Stingrays, respectively. Puck drop for both games next week are also slated for 7:05 p.m. EDT.
Tickets for all Swamp Rabbits home games can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or buy calling (864) 674-7825.
