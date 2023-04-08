K-Wings Steal Point from Cyclones in Thriller

CINCINNATI, OH - The Kalamazoo Wings (27-36-5-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, withstood an early punch from the Cincinnati Cyclones (46-14-6-3) to force overtime, but fell 5-4 Saturday at Heritage Bank Center.

Justin Murray (5) netted the game-tying goal with just 7.1 seconds left in regulation to send the game to OT. With a 6-on-4 advantage, Brad Morrison (15) sent a feed to Ben Copeland (4) in the right circle for the initial shot, and Murray cleaned up the trash.

After back-and-forth action in overtime, which included an incredible save by Hunter Vorva (11-9-2-0) after losing his stick, the Cyclones scored the game-winning goal at the 6:13 mark of the extra frame.

Cincinnati pulled out to a 2-0 lead with goals at the 11:01 mark of the first and 15:49 mark of the second period, but Kalamazoo was ready to answer.

David Keefer (3) scored just 19 seconds after the Cyclones' second goal to make it a 2-1 game. Off the center ice draw, Keefer tickled the twine from the left circle with a nasty wrister. Robert Calisti (18) earned the assist on the K-Wings' first goal.

Then, at the 1:02 mark of the third, Luke Morgan (7) ripped a tough-angle shot that deflected off a Cincinnati defender and in for a goal. Collin Saccoman (14) and Morrison (14) assisted on Morgan's goal to knot the game at two.

The Cyclones responded with a power play goal at the 9:15 mark to retake the lead.

But Morgan (8) wasn't done yet, with a no-doubt wrister from the slot to make it 3-3. Copeland (3) sent a pretty pass between two Cincinnati defenders to Morgan's stick, and Kyle Rhodes (8) earned the secondary assist on the game-tying goal.

Cincinnati regained the lead one more time with a goal at the 16:15 mark to set up Murray's heroics.

Vorva finished with 32 saves on 37 shots faced in the overtime defeat.

Kalamazoo stays on the road against the Fort Wayne Komets (33-28-4-3) Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. EDT at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

