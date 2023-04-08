ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

April 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Greenville's Nachbaur suspended

Greenville's Justin Nachbaur has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #943, Orlando at Greenville, on April 7.

Nachbaur is suspended for one game under Rule #23.7 as the result of receiving his 13th fighting major of the season.

Nachbaur will miss Greenville's game vs. Orlando tonight (April 8).

Savannah's Skeoch fined, suspended

Savannah's Darian Skeoch has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #941, Savannah at Allen, on April 7.

Skeoch is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his game misconduct for aggressor at 14:14 of the third period.

Skeoch will miss Savannah's games at Allen tonight (April 8) and at South Carolina (April 12).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Cincinnati's Berry fined, suspended

Cincinnati's Matt Berry has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #949, Cincinnati at Toledo, on April 7.

Berry is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized cross-checking infraction at 6:39 of the third period.

Berry will miss Cincinnati's games vs. Kalamazoo tonight (April 8) and at Indy (April 9).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Cincinnati's Vaive fined

Cincinnati's Justin Vaive has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #949, Cincinnati at Toledo, on April 7.

Vaive is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 19:35 of the third period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.