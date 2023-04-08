Mitch Benson Makes 40 Saves in 2-1 Loss to Indy

Indianapolis, IN - Iowa Heartlanders rookie netminder Mitch Benson blocked a career-high 40 shots in a 2-1 loss at the Indy Fuel Saturday at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Jesse Jacques scored Iowa's lone goal, tying the game at one on the power play with a wrister from the top of the left-wing circle, assisted by Nolan Orzeck and Zach White, at 1:35 of the third. Jacques has four goals in eight games since signing his first professional deal last month.

Benson made 16 saves in a scoreless first period, then made 15 more in the second. In the third, he blocked another nine shots. Seamus Malone scored the game-winning goal at 9:21 of the third on a floater through traffic that snuck in through multiple bodies and in. Kyle Maksimovich (1st goal of career) scored the second period's only goal on a wrist shot from the right slot.

Mitchell Weeks blocked 22 shots in victory.

