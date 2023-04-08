Gladiators Fall to Icemen on the Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. The Atlanta Gladiators (34-29-6-1) gave up three-straight goals in the second period to the Jacksonville Icemen (41-23-3-1) en route to a 5-2 loss Saturday night at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

First Star: Luke Lynch (JAX) - 2 goals

Second Star: Parker Gahagen (JAX) - 1 win, 31 saves

Third Star: Chris Grando (ATL) - 2 assists

The Icemen scored early in the first period to jump out to a 1-0 lead (3:36).

Just before the end of the first period the Gladiators got on the scoresheet to make it 1-1 (16:22). Michal Mrazik wired a shot from an offensive faceoff into the Icemen net for his 9th goal of the season.

Jacksonville built themselves a 2-1 lead early in the second period (3:17).

The Icemen pushed their lead to 3-1 just over a minute later (4:22).

Just over a minute later the Icemen struck again to make it 4-1 (5:40).

With just over five-minutes remaining in the second period the Gladiators made the score 4-2 (14:41). Zach Yoder jumped on a loose puck in front of the Icemen net and scored to pick up his third goal of the year.

Jacksonville struck just five-minutes into the third period to regain their three-goal lead (5:47).

Parker Gahagen made 31 saves on 33 shots in the win for Jacksonville, while Tyler Harmon made 33 saves in the loss for Atlanta.

