Americans Host Savannah in the Series Finale

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the Savannah Ghost Pirates tonight in the final game of a three-game series. The Americans are second overall in the Mountain Division, one point ahead of Wichita. Tonight is Classic of Texoma Night in Allen. Puck drop is 7:05 PM CDT.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:45 PM CDT

Puck Drop: 7:05 PM CDT

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Next Home Game: 4/12/23 vs. Kansas City

Americans even the series with Savannah: The Americans jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second period on their way to a 6-2 win over the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Friday night, in front of a sellout crowd of 6000 fans in Allen. Chase Perry was sharp from the start stopping 40 shots in the win. Hank Crone had two goals and two assists on five shots. Colby McAuley had two goals and one assist on five shots. Jack Combs reached 90 points with a goal and an assist. Rookie Grant Hebert had a goal and an assist. With the Americans victory, combined with Wichita's loss, the Americans moved back into second place in the Mountain Division with five games to go.

Crone in the record books again: The Americans super rookie continued his amazing season with a four-point night on Friday, scoring his 44th and 45th goals of the season, in the Americans 6-2 win over Savannah. With his 45th of the year he passed Gary Steffes for the single season high. Steffes had 44 in the 2014-2015 season, the first year for the Americans in the ECHL.

McAuley adds to his point streak: Colby McAuley extended his point streak to five games with a three-point night in the Americans 6-2 win over Savannah. He has four goals in his last two games and five points total in two games. McAuley's five-game streak is the current longest on the team.

Robidoux returns, Finlay remains out: Mikael Robidoux returned to the Americans lineup on Friday night after missing Wednesday's game with an upper body injury. Liam Finlay missed his third straight game with a lower body injury suffered last week in Rapid City. Finlay is fourth on the team in scoring with 68 points in 52 games.

Americans hold Pederson to one point: After a six-point game on Wednesday night (4 goals and 2 assists), the Americans limited Savannah forward Brent Pederson to just one goal and two shots. He leads the Ghost Pirates with 26 goals.

When Scoring First: The Allen Americans are 21-8-2-0 when scoring the first goal of the game.

Comparing Allen and Savannah

Allen Americans:

Home: 16-14-2-1

Away: 18-16-0-0

Overall: 34-30-2-1

Last 10: 5-3-1-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (45) Hank Crone

Assists: (55) Jack Combs

Points: (99) Hank Crone

+/-: (+9) Kris Myllari

PIM: (190) Michael Robideaux

Savannah Ghost Pirates:

Home: 15-15-4-1

Away: 12-16-5-0

Overall: 27-31-9-1

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

Savannah Ghost Pirates Leaders:

Goals: (26) Brent Pederson

Assists: (36) Pat Guay

Points: (52) Pat Guay

+/-: (+7) Carter Long

PIM: (108) Darian Skeoch

