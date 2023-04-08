Royals Fall in 50th All-Time Meeting with Admirals, 5-1

Norfolk, VA - The Reading Royals (39-24-5-1), proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Norfolk Admirals (20-44-2-3), 5-1, on Saturday, April 8 at Norfolk Scope Arena. The Royals concluded their road games for the regular season with a 19-14-4 record away from Santander Arena. Pat Nagle (19-6-0) had his eight-game win streak snapped after suffering the loss with 22 saves on 26 shots faced. Cale Morris (9-13-0) earned his fourth-straight win in net for Norfolk with 31 saves on 32 shots faced.

Norfolk scored a pair of goals in the first and second periods to cruise into the final frame of regulation with a commanding lead, 4-0. Stephan Timofeyev broke the scoreless tie 2:18 into regulation. After Brian Bowen beat Nagle on a wrist shot from the slot in the final 17 seconds of the first period, Timofeyev improved Norfolk's lead to three with his second goal of the game. Timofeyev's 17th goal of the season earned Eric Cooley his second assist of the game and his third multi-point game against the Royals this season.

In the final three minutes of the second period, Denis Smirnov snapped a wrist shot past Nagle from the right face-off circle to extend Norfolk's lead to four heading into the third period. The Royals' four-goal deficit after the second period matched the largest of the season originally set in the third game of the season against Newfoundland on October 23.

Max Newton put an end to the shutout 57 seconds into the third period. Evan Barratt and Solag Bakich dished the puck around Morris' net and fed Newton in the slot for the rookie forward's team-leading 32nd goal of the season. With the primary assist, Bakich earned his fifth point in his last three games and set a three-game point streak nine games into his professional career.

Reading failed to build upon the early tally in the final frame of regulation or convert on their two power play opportunities in the third period. Norfolk notched their fifth goal of the game on Blake Murray's empty net goal with 1:14 remaining in play.

The Royals outshot the Admirals with 32 shots to Norfolk's 27 in the game. Reading fell to the Admirals for the fourth time this season (6-4) and hold an all-time record against Norfolk of 35-11-4.

The Royals return home to host the Admirals in the season series finale on Wednesday, April 12 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The home game features a Wild Wednesday promotional game featuring deals on tickets, concessions, and the final Post-Game Party of the regular season at the Cheers American Bistro Restaurant at the DoubleTree Hotel.

