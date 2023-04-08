Steelheads Defeat Grizz in 2-1 Heartbreaker

Boise, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads score two goals in the third period to defeat the Utah Grizzlies 2-1 on Friday night at Idaho Central Arena.

Jordan Martel gave Utah a 1-0 lead as he scored unassisted 10:40 into the contest. Utah led by 1 after 1 period as both teams took 13 shots in the frame. Neither team scored in the second period with Idaho outshooting Utah 15 to 7.

Idaho tied the game on a shorthanded goal 7:33 into the third period as AJ White scored his 20th of the season. Wade Murphy gave Idaho a 2-1 lead as he scored on a wraparound goal 16:38 in. Idaho outshot Utah 19 to 8 in the third period and 47 to 28 for the contest.

Utah went 0 for 2 on the power play. Idaho was 0 for 3. Utah's Trent Miner stopped 45 of 47 in the loss. Idaho's Adam Scheel saved 27 of 28.

It was the final road game for the Grizzlies in the 2022-2023 regular season. Utah went 16-16-4 on the road this season.

Nolan Ritchie made his professional debut with the Grizzlies on Friday night. Ritchie was a +1 and had 2 shots on goal.

The Grizzlies are home for the final four regular season games beginning on Saturday night against Idaho at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 Stars

1. Wade Murphy (Idaho) - 1 goal.

2. AJ White (Idaho) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

3. Adam Scheel (Idaho) - 27 of 28 saves.

Games Remaining in the Regular Season

Saturday, April 8, 2023 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AAPI Night.

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 - Tulsa at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Bud Light College Night.

Friday, April 14, 2023 - Tulsa at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, April 15, 2023 - Tulsa at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Fan Appreciation and Star Wars Night.

