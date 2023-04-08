Rush Silence Thunder in Season Finale

Wichita Thunder's Peter Bates and Rapid City Rush's Colton Leiter in action

(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed its season-series on Friday night against Rapid City, falling by a 6-3 final at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Michal Stinil scored twice and Quinn Preston added two helpers to lead the way for the Thunder.

Rapid City jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Wichita tried to climb back into the game. The Rush never trailed and earned the victory.

Logan Nelson put the Rush on the board at 16:31 of the first. He fired a shot from the line that got past Trevor Gorsuch to make it 1-0.

Brett Gravelle made it 2-0 at 2:13 of the second. Matt Marcinew kept the puck in the zone near the right point. He fired it towards the net and Gravelle put it home for his 12th of the season.

Quinn Wichers made it 3-0 at 4:17 when he found a rebound off the pad of Gorsuch and recorded his first of the season.

Stinil finally put Wichita on the board at 14:09. He tried to fire a pass across to Jay Dickman at the far post. The puck deflected off a stick near the net and got past Adam Carlson.

At 18:22, Brett Boeing created a turnover near the Rapid City line, fed a pass to Bates and he beat Carlson to make it 3-2.

The Rush added two more in the third as Jimmy Soper made it 4-2 at 5:40.

Marcinew increased the lead to 5-2 at 13:35 as he came down on a two-on-one and beat Gorsuch under the glove for his 20th of the year.

Stinil recorded his second of the game at 17:46 on the power play to cut the lead to 5-3.

Gorsuch was pulled for extra attacker but Marcinew found an empty-net to make it 6-3.

Wichita went 2-for-5 on the power play. Rapid City was 1-for-2 with the man advantage.

Bates has goals in three-straight and six points over that span. Stinil has points in four-straight games. Watts has assists in three-straight. Dickman has points in five of his last six outings. Preston has assists in three-straight.

The Thunder is off until Friday, April 14 when the Allen Americans come to town for the final home game of the regular season at INTRUST Bank Arena.

