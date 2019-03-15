Thunder Send Growlers to Doghouse in 4-1 Win

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder saw goals from four different skaters, Logan Thompson turned away 30 of 31 Newfoundland shot attempts and the Thunder topped the North Division-leading Growlers by a 4-1 final Friday night.

Conor Riley made his return to Adirondack known early as he started the game's goal scoring just 2:10 into the first period. Rookie forward Mike Szmatula made a nice play as he collected the puck and circled behind the Newfoundland cage. The ECHL All-Star centered a backhand feed in front that gave Riley an easy tap-in for a 1-0 Thunder lead. The goal was Riley's 18th of the season, with helpers from Szmatula and Shane Conacher.

Adirondack made it 2-0 on a power-play goal from James Henry before the close of the opening frame. From the right point, Conacher fed Henry who was positioned in front of the net. The Thunder captain rolled his wrists to carry the puck around the outstretched stick of Newfoundland goalie Eamon McAdam and flipped in a quick shot for his 14th score of the season.

Josh Kestner pulled the Growlers to within a goal when he led a 3-on-1 break and placed his wrist-shot in the top corner for Newfoundland's only goal of the night.

Peter MacArthur restored the two-goal Thunder lead more than 10 minutes later when he fired a blazing wrist-shot by McAdam. Henry held possession in the offensive zone for Adirondack and found a charging MacArthur before the alternate captain ripped his shot far-side past McAdam. Henry and Ward were credited with assists on the goal, giving all three Thunder letter-wearers a point on the score.

Ward put the game out of reach when he converted a rebound opportunity after he raced out of the penalty box after he took a slashing penalty. Cullen Bradshaw used his speed to blow by the Newfoundland defense and put a pass off the pad of McAdam that caromed directly to Ward. The Thunder's all-time leading goal scorer added another to his total as he deposited into the open net for his 15th of the season.

Logan Thompson played his best game in net since he signed with Adirondack as he turned away 30 attempts from the high-powered Newfoundland offense. The rookie netminder has hit the 30-save plateau in both of his wins for the Thunder.

The two sides will do it all over again tomorrow evening as Cool Insuring Arena plays host to Nickelodeon Night where the Thunder will don Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-themed sweaters. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. in Glens Falls.

