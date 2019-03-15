Thunder Looks to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive Tonight in KC

Independence, MO - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, closes a five-game road trip this weekend starting tonight at 7:05 p.m. in Independence against the Kansas City Mavericks.

Tonight is the final meeting of the regular season between the Thunder and the Mavericks in the Independence Cup Series. Kansas City sits in fourth place with 67 points, seven points ahead of Rapid City and 10 points in front of Wichita.

Wichita won last Saturday at Idaho by the final of 6-5 in overtime. Kansas City lost on Sunday afternoon in a shootout to Cincinnati by the final of 4-3.

The Thunder leads the season-series, going 6-2-2-1 against the Mavericks. Wichita swept a home-and-home series back in mid-January against Kansas City, taking a 4-0 win on January 18th and then knocking off the Mavericks in overtime the next night by the final of 6-5.

Rocco Carzo leads the Mavericks with 49 points (14g, 35a). Jared VanWormer is second with 43 points. Steven Iacobellis leads the Thunder with 60 points (20g, 40a). Ralph Cuddemi and PC Labrie are second with 42 points.

The Thunder finishes their five-game road swing on Sunday afternoon against Allen starting at 4:05 p.m.

