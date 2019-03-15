Grizzlies Lose Another Close One

March 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - Rapid City Rush goaltender Adam Carlson stopped 42 of 43 shots and Cedric Montminy scored both goals for the Rush in the 2-1 win over the Utah Grizzlies on Thursday night at Maverik Center.

Utah got on the board first as Will Smith scored his 3rd goal in his last 8 games 13:26 into the first period. Gabriel Verpaelst and Jake Marchment got the assists.

Rush got the next 2 goals as Cedric Montminy scored his 15th and 16th goals of the season. The first one came on the power play with 4:02 left in the first period. He also scored 2:03 into the second period. Dexter Dancs got the assist on both goals.

Rush goaltender Adam Carlson stopped all but 1 of the 43 shots on goal. Carlson has just allowed 8 goals against the Grizzlies over the last 8 head to head games.

Rapid City has won each of the first 4 games of the 6 games in the series. 3 of the 4 games have been 1 goal contests.

Next game for the Grizzlies is Saturday night at Maverik Center. It's Military Night Presented by Mark Miller Subaru. Face-off is at 7:00 pm.

Grizzlies notes: JT Henke and Jack Walker each played in their first games in over a month. Henke last played on February 9th vs Idaho and Walker last played on January 30th at Tulsa. Will Smith had 5 shots on goal and scored the lone goal for Utah. Ryan Walters led the Grizzlies with 7 shots. It was the only Thursday home game at Maverik Center.

