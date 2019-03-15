ECHL Transactions - March 15

March 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 15, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Maine:

Chris Ordoobadi, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Brian Ward, F assigned by Binghamton

Add Michael Sdao, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Nikolas Olsson, F placed on reserve

Delete Jakob Reichert, F placed on reserve

Delete Carter Struthers, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/17)

Delete Sean Federow, D placed on injured Reserve (effective 3/9)

Brampton:

Add Aaron Luchuk, F assigned from Belleville by Ottawa

Add Artur Tyanulin, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Campagna, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Nate Mitton, F activated from reserve

Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Jay Dickman, F activated from reserve

Delete Grant Arnold, F placed on reserve

Add Josh Lammon, F signed contract, added to active roster [3/14]

Delete Kyle Platzer, F placed on reserve [3/14]

Indy:

Add Craig Puffer, F activated from reserve

Delete Zeb Knutson, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Clay Anderson, D added to active roster (claimed from Kansas City)

Delete Taylor Best, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Max Kalter, F activated from reserve

Delete Jared VanWormer, F loaned to Stockton

Maine:

Add Johnny Coughlin, D signed contract, added to active roster

Newfoundland:

Add Matthew Whittaker, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Adam Dauda, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Cory Dunn, D signed contract, released from ATO

Add Zach O'Brien, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Ilya Nekolenko, D activated from reserve

Delete James Melindy, D placed on reserve

Delete Marcus Power, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Brent Pedersen, F returned from loan to Manitoba

Add Oleg Sosunov, D assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Add Olivier Archambault, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Tayler Thompson, F placed on reserve

Delete Dylan Fitze, F placed on reserve

Delete Alexander Kuqali, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/9)

Delete Clint Windsor, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/3)

Delete Matthew Spencer, D recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

South Carolina:

Add Sam Fioretti, F activated from reserve

Add Cameron Askew, F activated from reserve

Delete John MacLeod, D placed on reserve

Delete Patrick Gaul, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Kevin Tansey, D activated from reserve

Add Chris Crane, F activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Topping, F placed on reserve

Delete Trevor Hamilton, D placed on reserve

Delete Marcus Crawford, D recalled by Grand Rapids

Worcester:

Add Ryan Mackinnon, D assigned by Bridgeport

Delete Charley Michalowski, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.