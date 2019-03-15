ECHL Transactions - March 15
March 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 15, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Maine:
Chris Ordoobadi, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Brian Ward, F assigned by Binghamton
Add Michael Sdao, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Nikolas Olsson, F placed on reserve
Delete Jakob Reichert, F placed on reserve
Delete Carter Struthers, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/17)
Delete Sean Federow, D placed on injured Reserve (effective 3/9)
Brampton:
Add Aaron Luchuk, F assigned from Belleville by Ottawa
Add Artur Tyanulin, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Campagna, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Nate Mitton, F activated from reserve
Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Jay Dickman, F activated from reserve
Delete Grant Arnold, F placed on reserve
Add Josh Lammon, F signed contract, added to active roster [3/14]
Delete Kyle Platzer, F placed on reserve [3/14]
Indy:
Add Craig Puffer, F activated from reserve
Delete Zeb Knutson, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Clay Anderson, D added to active roster (claimed from Kansas City)
Delete Taylor Best, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Max Kalter, F activated from reserve
Delete Jared VanWormer, F loaned to Stockton
Maine:
Add Johnny Coughlin, D signed contract, added to active roster
Newfoundland:
Add Matthew Whittaker, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Adam Dauda, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Cory Dunn, D signed contract, released from ATO
Add Zach O'Brien, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Ilya Nekolenko, D activated from reserve
Delete James Melindy, D placed on reserve
Delete Marcus Power, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Brent Pedersen, F returned from loan to Manitoba
Add Oleg Sosunov, D assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Add Olivier Archambault, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Tayler Thompson, F placed on reserve
Delete Dylan Fitze, F placed on reserve
Delete Alexander Kuqali, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/9)
Delete Clint Windsor, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/3)
Delete Matthew Spencer, D recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
South Carolina:
Add Sam Fioretti, F activated from reserve
Add Cameron Askew, F activated from reserve
Delete John MacLeod, D placed on reserve
Delete Patrick Gaul, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Kevin Tansey, D activated from reserve
Add Chris Crane, F activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Topping, F placed on reserve
Delete Trevor Hamilton, D placed on reserve
Delete Marcus Crawford, D recalled by Grand Rapids
Worcester:
Add Ryan Mackinnon, D assigned by Bridgeport
Delete Charley Michalowski, F placed on reserve
