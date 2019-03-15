Quack Packs on Sale Sunday

March 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Reedy River Duck Derby has teamed up with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to give fans two free tickets to next year's home opener. Quack Packs are officially on sale Sunday!

The Duck Derby will be selling Quack Packs at Swamp Rabbits games starting Sunday, March 17 until the end of the season. Fans that purchase a Quack Pack on or after March 17 will receive two free tickets to Opening Night next season. Until April 15, a Quack Pack includes five ducks and two Opening Night tickets for $30, and after April 15, four ducks and two Opening Night tickets for $30. Ducks can be purchased at the game or online at www.reedyriverrotary.org/duck-derby

Proceeds from the Duck Derby, held on May 4, benefit the Mauldin Miracle League, United Ministries, EarlyAct FirstKnight, Polio Plus, the Allen Jacobs G.R.E.A.T. Camp, Partners in Agriculture, Girls on the Run, Habitat for Humanity, The Logos Theatre, and other local and international charitable organizations.

"The Duck Derby has become one of downtown Greenville's staple events," said Steve Donner, President and CEO of the Swamp Rabbits. "I think this collaboration is great for the community. It not only gets the word out about the derby, but also gets people excited for the next hockey season."

Fans can begin purchasing Quack Packs on Sunday, March 17. The Rotary Club of the Reedy River, as well as the two lovable Duck Derby mascots, Shades and Quacky, will be in attendance at four games selling the packs, including Sunday, March 17, Thursday, March 21, Saturday, March 23 and Friday, March 29.

"We are thrilled to be teaming up with the Swamp Rabbits again to provide fans with this great deal," said Jessica St. Clair Smith, president of the Rotary Club of the Reedy River Greenville. "We are hoping to make this derby bigger than last year's and we think this pairing is a great opportunity to let more people know about the Duck Derby and about the Swamp Rabbits!"

