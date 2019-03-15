Railers Gain Two Points on the Monarchs in 5-2 Victory

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs scored first, but fell to the Railers by a score of 5-2 at SNHU Arena, Friday night.

The Monarchs (32-26-2-2) and the Worcester Railers (29-23-5-4) were scoreless after one period of play, before the Monarchs gave up three unanswered goals in the second and lost, 5-2.

The Monarchs got on the board first at 3:30 of the second period when Kevin Dufour scored his 22nd goal of the season. Dufour connected on a pass from Pavel Jenys, where he launched a wrister from the top of the left circle where it bounced between the legs of Railers goaltender Mitch Gillam, making the score, 1-0.

The Railers tied it up at 6:13 of the second when Barry Almeida scored his 20th of the season. Connor Doherty skated the puck to the crease where Monarchs goaltender Charles Williams, made the initial save, before Almeida found the puck and pushed it past the pad of Williams to make the score 1-1.

The Railers gained the lead at 15:23 of the second period when Bo Brauer scored his eighth goal of the season. After the Monarchs had a turnover in their defensive zone, Brauer sent a shot from the slot, past the glove side of Williams making the score, 2-1.

The Railers increased their lead at 15:48 of the second period when Dylan Willick scored his seventh goal of the season. Matt Schmalz started with the puck on the Monarchs goal line and sent a pass to Willick who was just in front of the goal and jammed a shot past the leg of Williams to make the score, 3-1.

The Railers scored again at 3:14 of the third period when Tyler Barnes scored his 24th of the season. Barry Almeida picked up the puck at center ice and skated it into the Monarchs zone, until he sent a last-minute cross-ice pass to Barnes who fired the puck, top shelf over Williams to make the score 4-1.

The Monarchs cut the lead in half at 14:13 of the third period when Dufour scored his second goal of the night, 23rd of the season. Dufour wristed a shot from the top of the left circle, past a screen and through Gillam making the score, 4-2.

The Railers added an empty netter at 18:32 of the third, when Brauer scored his ninth of the season, second of the night, to make the final score, 5-2.

The Monarchs return to action Sunday, March 17 at 3 p.m., when they take on the Worcester Railers at the DCU Center.

