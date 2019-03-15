Cyclones Continue Strong Play at Home in 5-1 Win

CINCINNATI, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have been almost perfect on their home ice, falling just once in regulation in 30 games. On Friday night, Cincinnati got three goals in the first 11 minutes of play, and carried that performance into the win column, as it defeated the Wheeling Nailers, 5-1 at U.S. Bank Arena. Cedric Lacroix notched the lone goal for the Nailers.

The Cyclones got off to a hot start, using some fancy passing plays to put three goals on the board. At the 4:28 mark, Pascal Aquin gained the zone, then delivered a drop pass to Vasili Glotov, who wired in a one-timer from the top of the left circle. 1:19 later, Cincinnati converted on a power play, as Jesse Schultz set up Alex Wideman for a wrist shot from the slot. Aquin was the third player to light the lamp, finishing off a three-way passing play with Glotov and Brady Vail.

Wheeling controlled the play in the middle frame, outshooting the Cyclones, 15-5, while collecting the lone goal. Craig Skudalski battled the puck into the bottom of the left circle, where Cedric Lacroix powered a shot through Ty Rimmer's legs. Winston Day Chief was also awarded with an assist against his former squad.

Wideman and Schultz tacked on insurance goals in the third period to punctuate the 5-1 Cincinnati win.

Ty Rimmer made 22 saves on 23 shots to earn the win in his Cyclones debut. Jordan Ruby came away with 16 stops in the defeat for the Nailers.

