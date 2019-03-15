Everblades Add Mercyhurst University Captain Lammon

March 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





DULUTH, Ga. - The Florida Everblades have signed Josh Lammon, Everblades head coach Brad Ralph announced on Friday.

A 6-foot, 190-pound forward, Lammon recently concluded a four-year career with Mercyhurst University, where he played 144 career games and tabbed 74 points (35g-39a).

Lammon, 23, captained the Lakers as a senior this season and finished third on the team with 30 points (12g-18a). That point total was a career-high for Lammon, surpassing his previous career-high of 19 points, which he established as a junior at Mercyhurst.

The Jackson, Michigan, native missed only six games in his NCAA Division I career with the Lakers and played in every game over his final two seasons. He helped guide Mercyhurst to the Atlantic Hockey Association regular-season championship in his junior season in 2017-18.

Prior to his collegiate career, Lammon played two seasons of junior hockey with the Springfield Jr. Blues of the North American Hockey League from 2013-15. He racked up 52 points (20g-32a) in his two years.

Florida continues a four-game weekend with a Friday night matchup against the Atlanta Gladiators. Faceoff is at 7:35 p.m.

-

Ticket packages for the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club and 2019-20 Season Tickets and Flexible Packages are on sale now!

Join the FUN and 'Blades FAMILY by SAVING with Season Tickets or a Flexible Package that fit into your schedule and budget, plus receive FREE gifts and benefits!

SPECIAL OFFER! Purchase a new Season Ticket or Flexible Package for the 2019-20 season and receive a $20 gift card to Ford's Garage and an Everblades tote bag!

Private tours of Hertz Arena are available to select your season seats! Call the Florida Everblades Front Office at 239-948-7825 to schedule your tour today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.