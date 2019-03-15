Growlers Fall to the Thunder 4-1

The Newfoundland Growlers lost three games in a row for the first time in franchise history Friday night, with a 4-1 performance in Glens Falls versus the Adirondack Thunder.

The Thunder opened the scoring just 2 minutes and 10 seconds into the first period as Conor Riley beat Growlers netminder Eamon McAdam. James Henry also scored for the Thunder to close out the first period.

Newfoundland responded in the second period, Josh Kestner came down the wing and blasted the puck behind Logan Thompson to bring the Growlers within one goal. Shortly after, Adirondack restored the two-goal advantage as Peter MacArthur made good on a turnover infront of the Growlers net.

The Growlers poured on the pressure in the third period but could not put the puck in the back of the net. Brian Ward would step out of the penalty box for the Thunder midway through the final frame to place the fourth and final goal Thunder goal of the evening in the back of the Growlers cage.

Quick Hits

James Melindy was not in the lineup and is listed as day-to-day

Josh Kestner is on a four-game point streak

The three stars were 3 - B. Ward (ADK), 2 - J. Henry (ASK) and 1 - L. Thompson (ADK)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers continue their six-game road trip beginning Saturday night with a rematch in Glens Falls, New York against the Adirondack Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils. Catch all the action with play-by-play broadcaster Chris Ballard at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.

