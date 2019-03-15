K-Wings Host Externship for Local Teachers

Kalamazoo, MI.- The Kalamazoo Wings joined forces with the Kalamazoo RESA (Regional Education Service Agency) on Wednesday hosting a teacher externship at Wings Event Center.

The event focused on teaching local educators about the behind the scenes working of a professional sports organization as well as the many different careers available within sports.

The externship, which kicked off at 9:00am on Wednesday, was split into different breakout sessions during which local teachers heard from members of the K-Wings and Wings Event Center staff about sales, marketing, game operations, food and beverage, and hockey operations. The sessions focused on the career and opportunities available within the realm of sports, while also looking at the everyday application of skills learned in the classroom.

"An important part of career development for students is understanding that fun, interesting work is being done behind the scenes in all organizations! Teachers created a plan to share what they discovered with students, especially those who have chosen professional sports as their top career interest. Partnerships like this are important for helping all students understand what they can be before they have to choose what they want to be," said Career Readiness Coordinator Kristen Garceau.

"With the sports and entertainment business growing rapidly we think it's extremely important to partner with agencies such as K/RESA to help educate teachers on the many different career paths available. The teachers and K/RESA felt what they learned about Wings Event Center and the Kalamazoo Wings will immediately add value to their daily teaching curriculum and interactions with students," said K-Wings Director of Business Operations Toni Lentini Daniels.

Anyone interested in learning more about Kalamazoo RESA and upcoming opportunities can visit their website at www.kresa.org.

