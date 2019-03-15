Reichenbach's 49 Saves Sting South Carolina

March 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





NORTH CHARELSTON, SC - Ty Reichenbach made 49 saves on 52 shots as the Norfolk Admirals topped the South Carolina Stingrays 6-3 Friday Night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Domenic Alberga led the charge offensively for Norfolk tonight, as he had one goal and two assists. With the win, Norfolk now sits five points back of the fourth and final playoff spot in the South Division.

South Carolina jumped out front just 1:40 into the first period with a goal from Chris Gratton. Norfolk was unable to clear the puck out of their own zone which led to an opportunity for South Carolina. Sam Fioretti passed the puck into the right circle for Riley Killens. Killens then fed a pass to Gratton in front of the net who was able to redirect a shot past Ty Reichenbach to give South Carolina a 1-0 lead.

Norfolk tied the game with a short-handed goal from Captain Domenic Alberga. The Admirals were able to stop South Carolina from entering the Norfolk zone which led to a rush the other way for the Admirals. Ben Duffy skated into the South Carolina zone on the left side. Duffy then fed a pass between the circles for Alberga who fired a wrister that beat Adam Morrison over the blocker to tie the game at one apiece.

Norfolk took the lead on a goal from Shane Eiserman. South Carolina tuned the puck over which led to a rush the other way for Norfolk. Angeli fed a cross ice pass to Alberga in the right circle. Alberga then passed the puck into the slot, which then ricocheted off a Stingrays defender into the net behind Morrison to give Norfolk a 2-1 lead at 5:37 of the first period.

The Admirals extended their lead with a power-play goal from Luke Nogard. Don Olivieri played the puck to the center point for Eric Roy. Roy shot the puck towards the net which was tipped by Nogard and went between the legs of Morrison to give Norfolk a 3-1 lead at 16:10 of the first period.

The Stingrays answered the Admirals goal with a tally from Tad Kozun. South Carolina dumped the puck into the Norfolk zone. The puck took a big bounce off the back boards and was put past Reichenbach to cut the Norfolk lead to 3-2 at 6:56 of the second period.

The Admirals reclaimed their lead with a goal from Jake Wood. South Carolina turned the puck over at the Norfolk blue line which led to a rush the other way. Matt McMorrow fed a pass from the left circle to the right circle for Alex Rodriguez. Rodriguez fed a drop-pass in the slot for Wood who buried a shot over the glove of Morrison to give Norfolk a 4-2 lead.

Norfolk extended its lead back to three with a goal from Connor Hurley. Don Olivieri was able to knock the puck away from a South Carolina player in the Norfolk defensive zone. Olivieri stretched a pass for Hurley who was able to roof a shot over the glove of Morrison to extend the Norfolk lead to 5-2 at 10:06 of the third period.

South Carolina cut into the Norfolk lead with a goal from Grant Besse. Joey Leach had possession of the puck behind the Norfolk net. Leach fed a pass between the circles for Besse who's wrister beat Reichenbach over the glove to cut the Norfolk lead to 5-3.

The Admirals added a late goal from Ben Duffy on the breakaway. Norfolk would go on to win by a 6-3 final score. Ty Reichenbach was stellar as he made 49 saves on 52 shots to get his 19thwin of the year for Norfolk, while Adam Morrison made 36 saves on 42 shots and to take the loss for South Carolina.

Norfolk continues the brief road trip through the South Division in Atlanta on Sunday, March 17 at 3:05 p.m.

