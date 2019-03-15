Cyclones Hammer Nailers in Weekend Opener

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (44-10-4-3) took down the Wheeling Nailers, 5-1, on Friday night. Forward Alex Wideman led the way with a pair of goals, while forwards Vas Glotov, Pascal Aquin, and Jesse Schultz netted lone tallies for the Cyclones, who extend their winning streak to four games.

Cincinnati came out firing in the first and took a 1-0 lead 4:28 in when Aquin came blazing down the left side into the offensive zone and dropped a pass to Glotov in the circle, and he rifled a shot in past Wheeling goaltender Jordan Ruby.

That lead became 2-0 roughly two and a half minutes later while on the power play, when Schultz sent a feed from below the goal line to Wideman in the slot, and he blasted home his 21stgoal of the season.

The Cyclones continued the offensive pressure and added one more before the break, when defenseman Arvin Atwal sent a slap pass across to Aquin on the right side, and he tipped the puck past Ruby to give Cincinnati a 3-0 advantage after 20 minutes.

In the second, the Nailers picked up the offense, outshooting Cincinnati 15-5 in the frame. Wheeling managed to get on the board when forward Cedric Lacroix cut the Cyclones' lead to 3-1 after the period.

In the third, the offense continued to roll, as 10:12 in, Wideman potted his second of the night when he took a pass from forward Myles Powelland found the back of the net to give Cincinnati a 4-1 lead.

The Cyclones capped off the contest at the 16:37 mark when Powell fed Schultz who hammered in a shot on the power play to seal Cincinnati's 5-1 win.

Cincinnati was outshot, 23-20 on the evening, with goaltender Ty Rimmer stopping 22 in his Cyclones debut. Cincinnati welcomes in the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday night, in the season finale between the two sides. Face-off is slated for 7:35pm ET.

