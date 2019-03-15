Mariners Sign Holy Cross Defenseman Coughlin

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners have signed defenseman Johnny Coughlin to a SPC (standard player contract), the team announced on Friday. Coughlin is a 6'3, 205 pound defenseman out of the College of Holy Cross, where he just finished up a successful four year run. He's also a former college teammate of Mariners forward Ryan Ferrill.

Coughlin (Fairport, NY) was a mainstay in the Holy Cross lineup for four seasons, playing at least 35 games in all of them. In his just-completed Senior season, he led all Crusaders defenseman in scoring, with 21 points - which was good for 2nd on the team overall. Impressively, Coughlin put up double-figure point numbers in all four of his college seasons. For three seasons (2015-16 to 2017-18), Coughlin and Ryan Ferrill played together.

Before Holy Cross, Coughlin played one year in the BCHL with the Vernon Vipers. The two years prior he attended Trinity-Pawling prep school (just north of New York City), where he captained the team in 2013-14, while putting up 26 points in 25 games.

