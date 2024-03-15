Thunder Fall to Mariners 6-2
March 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - Tristan Ashbrook scored twice, and Andre Ghantous recorded his first two professional assists, but the Adirondack Thunder fell to the Maine Mariners on Friday night at Cross Insurance Arena, 6-2.
After no scoring in the first period, Maine scored back-to-back power-play goals in the second frame to take a 2-0 lead. Jimmy Lambert cashed in on the first power play just 38 seconds into the second and Zach Malatesta added to the lead at 8:43 of period two.
The Thunder responded with a power-play goal of their own at 11:39 of the second. Tristan Ashbrook took a pass from Shane Harper and sent a slap shot by goaltender Brad Arvanitis for his 21st of the year. Andre Ghantous recorded his first professional point on the secondary assists and Adirondack trailed 2-1 after 40 minutes.
Maine added to the lead with a pair of goals in the third period. Chase Zieky scored his 17th of the year on the power play at 2:08 of the third. The goal was Maine's third power-play goal of the game to take a 3-1 lead.
After the Mariners took a 5-1 lead, Tristan Ashbrook scored his second of the game and 22nd of the year after a pass from Andre Ghantous. The goal came at 16:44 of the third period with the lone assist from Ghantous.
Maine added an empty-net goal in the 6-2 win.
After a weekend on the road, the Thunder return home for four home games March 20 through March 24. Wednesday, the Thunder host Worcester before a three-in-three against second-place Norfolk. Fans can enjoy drink special March 22 and 23 and Sunday, March 24 is a 3 p.m. puck drop and FREE postgame skate with Thunder players!
Single game tickets and season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
